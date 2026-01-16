NCAA Fans Fired Up After Geno’s UConn vs. Kim Mulkey’s LSU Gets National Stage

Kim Mulkey has heard the fans’ complaints, and she has answered. The LSU Tigers have been showing, game after game, why they belong in the national championship conversation, especially after their recent win over the No. 2–ranked Texas Longhorns. Still, throughout the season, fans have openly criticized the program’s non-conference schedule. But it looks like LSU plans to do something about it.

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo made an appearance on Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe’s podcast – A Touch More. During their conversation, Lobo revealed that the LSU Tigers and the UConn Huskies are all set to face off against each other in the 2026–27 season.

Mulkey and Geno Auriemma, two of the most decorated coaches the sport has ever seen, are finally putting their programs on the same floor again. However, while the analysts didn’t give much away, the showdown will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be broadcast by ESPN.

Still, the timing of this news is impossible to ignore. The Tigers’ recent non-conference slate has been a focal point of criticism, especially after many noticed that the Duke Blue Devils were the only top-100 opponent the Tigers faced before the conference games began this season.

When Kim Mulkey was asked about the non-conference schedule following a 65–61 loss to Vanderbilt earlier this month, the Tigers’ head coach was quick with a reply.

“Probably a good thing that we did play that, right?” she said. “Because if we’d have played anything tougher, we might be sitting here with a lot of losses.”

That honesty may have raised many eyebrows, but facing UConn, a program synonymous with excellence, removes any lingering questions about whether LSU is willing to schedule elite competition outside conference play.

Fans lose it over Kim Mulkey vs. Geno Auriemma showdown

Across social media, as soon as the news went viral, reactions poured in celebrating the return of a matchup that hadn’t been seen since 2016.

“About damn time. Looking forward to a great game,” One fan wrote. While another added, “Kim want all the smoke 💨.”

Historically, the matchups between these two programs haven’t favored LSU. Out of their nine meetings (seven in the regular season and two in the postseason), the Tigers have won just one. That victory came in the 2006-07 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, which sent them to the Final Four.

With 6-foot-2 Lola Lampley from Lawrence Central High School set to arrive at LSU as a 2026 commit, and a 6-foot-4 Olivia Vukosa from Christ the King High School committed to the Huskies in the same class, this game already promises to be a great showdown.

Furthermore, another fan who couldn’t wait for them to lock horns wrote, “Why didn’t they do this this year? SMH.” Whereas, one added, “and I will be in attendance.”

Beyond the hype, Auriemma and Kim Mulkey rank among the top three winningest coaches in women’s college basketball. Auriemma’s résumé includes 12 national championships and roughly 1,400 wins at UConn. While Mulkey is nearing 900 career victories, with four national titles already in her bag, including her stints at Baylor.

During her time at Baylor, she met with the Huskies in the 2021 Elite Eight, where UConn clinched the win with 69–67 in what would be her final NCAA Tournament appearance with the Bears.

One fan summed up the emotion of every fan right now and simply wrote, “Oh my god.”

The Huskies have already announced neutral-site clashes with South Carolina in both 2026 and 2027, alongside road games against Louisville, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Florida State, plus participation in the Champions Classic at Barclays Center. In that context, the Tigers aren’t just another opponent; they are a part of a deliberate return to must-watch matchups.

While the announcement is focused on the future as the 2025-26 season is still unfolding, it’s already reshaping how fans view the present. The Tigers’ recent win over Texas is the program’s first victory over an AP top-two team since 2008. That has only amplified the belief that the Tigers are ready for these moments.

Two iconic programs, two legendary coaches, a neutral national stage, and no hiding behind schedules. The date may still be unknown. But one thing is already settled – when UConn and LSU finally tip off in Nashville, the entire sport will be watching.