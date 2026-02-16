NCAA Fans Left Stunned After Insider Reveals “Embarrassment” Clause Behind Jerome Tang Firing

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang calls out plays in the first half of the quarterfinal round in the Big 12 Tournament inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

“I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous,” were the words of frustration by Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang following his team’s home defeat to Cincinnati last week. As reality set in, it didn’t sit well with the University Front Office, who, in turn, fired Tang immediately after the team’s sixth consecutive loss on Sunday against Houston. And the program’s decision seems to have nothing to do with the team’s disastrous performance this season; rather, it traces back to the comment Tang made after the 91-62 loss to Cincinnati, which triggered an unusual clause breach in his contract, an insider reported.

Pete Thamel, a senior writer for ESPN, reported that Tang is being fired by Kansas State for breaching a clause in his contract that prohibited him from publicly embarrassing or defaming the University. Moreover, in a statement released by the program, Gene Taylor added that, due to his public comments, Jerome Tang’s direction no longer aligns with the University’s standards.

“Per ESPN sources, Kansas State is firing Jerome Tang for cause,” Thamel’s post on X stated. “They’ve informed him of this formally tonight. The basis for the for cause firing is language in his contract that references any activity that brings “public disrepute, embarrassment, ridicule” to Kansas State.”

Reports have also suggested that Tang has a remaining buyout of $19M from the University under his seven-year contract, which ran through the 2029-30 season. However, under a termination for cause, Kansas State is not obligated to pay the remaining amount. The decision, though, can possibly be challenged by Tang in court, leading to a legal tussle with the program. But for now, the former head coach has shared a heartfelt statement following his termination.

“I am deeply disappointed with the university’s decision and strongly disagree with the characterization of my termination. I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach.”

There’s no doubt that Tang’s fourth season in charge of Kansas State has been nothing but disappointing. The team stands 10-15 and 1-11 for now, and has no hopes of making it to March Madness. And the Cincinnati loss might have been the breaking point for Jerome Tang, who couldn’t help but vent his frustration.

Yet the program’s decision to fire Tang for violating a clause hasn’t sat well with NCAA fans.

What Jerome Tang’s Kansas State Exit Means For the Program’s Future

“Man… that program flipped fast. Didn’t see it ending like this,” wrote a fan.

“Firing him for cause is bringing more embarrassment than anything he did,” stated another.

Jerome Tang started his Kansas State journey on a very high note in the 2022-23 season. Arriving with immense experience from his Baylor stint as assistant and associate head coach, the program also didn’t shy away from giving him the deserved flowers, handing him a seven-year contract with a reported sum of around $28 million. Tang proved his mettle immediately, guiding the team to an Elite Eight appearance for the first time in five seasons.

The subsequent two seasons were a bit tumultuous, as the team failed to reach the NCAA Tournament both times. Despite that, athletic director Gene Taylor had expressed his faith in Tang to carry the program’s legacy forward in 2024. Thus, the rapid shift two years later, where Tang got fired by the program, and more so with a cause, is something that no one saw coming.

Imago Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang talks to media during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Not gonna go over well, he’ll win in court, and they’ll both lose money. Unless they’re that petty. Remember he gave great times in 22-23. Not worth it,” wrote another, highlighting the possible results of a legal tussle.

“Contract really said: don’t embarrass us… and they meant it,” remarked another.

As a legal battle looms, both parties are walking a thin line. For context, there have been instances in the past when a men’s basketball coach won a legal fight after being fired for cause by a program. The most recent example was UConn’s episode involving its former coach, Kevin Ollie. Ollie was reported to have committed several disciplinary violations, including recruiting violations, and was fired for cause by the Huskies.

Ollie, in turn, challenged the decision and, in 2022, won the arbitration case, recovering more than $11M. “UConn violated the collective bargaining agreement when it terminated Kevin Ollie without just cause,” the court hearing said. However, Tang’s violation is quite different from Ollie’s. But the latter’s case shows that Kansas State is still in the firing line and can’t easily avoid paying the remaining amount to Tang.

“The team play brought public disreputable, embarrassment and ridicule to K State,” added another.

The comment accurately reflects the team’s disappointing performance over the past few weeks. The Wildcats currently stand 15th in the Big 12 conference. Additionally, they have struggled immensely on defense, averaging 80.7 ppg and ranking 333rd in the country. Moreover, their scoring is heavily reliant on P.J. Haggerty. All in all, these have scarred the Wildcats big time, and the fans feel they pose a major threat to the University’s reputation.

All in all, Jerome Tang’s termination quietly shows the fast-changing dynamic and approach of college basketball towards coaches. One bad season or a wrong step might cost the hot seat. For now, we will have to wait for the repercussions of the decision for the program and Tang. Until then, let us know who should replace Tang at Kansas State for the rest of the season.