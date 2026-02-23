NCAA Fans Sound Off After Darryn Peterson’s Father Drops Cryptic Message Amid Growing Criticism

Expectations were sky-high when Kansas secured five-star guard Darryn Peterson in 2024. Ranked No. 1 at his position and No. 3 overall by ESPN for 2025, he was viewed as the next big star to come through Kansas, following in the footsteps of names like Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Pierce, and Joel Embiid. But so far, his freshman year has been defined by injuries and inconsistent availability.

Peterson has appeared in only 16 of Kansas’ 27 games so far, and that’s fueled growing tension among fans, especially after Coach Bill Self acknowledged that Peterson’s camp has at times been reluctant to let him play. The concern only intensified when Peterson was seen asking Self to sub him out against Oklahoma State after playing just 18 minutes on the floor.

The situation has escalated to the point that even Stephen A. Smith weighed in. “There is no team in hell that should grab Darryn Peterson No. 1,” Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “The first ability is availability. … What the hell is going on? … I can’t trust him.”

But Peterson’s camp has strongly pushed back against claims that the Kansas guard is only here for the paycheck. His father, Darryl Peterson, responded on social media by posting a graphic of the back of his son’s jersey, alongside the message: “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The post didn’t sit well with fans on social media. Reactions poured in from across the basketball community, and if anything, it seemed to add even more pressure on Peterson. Here are some of the responses.

Darryn Peterson saga continues

“This is funny because he only seems to care about the first half and is never there for his team in the second half. Quit the social media damage control and go play a full game,” one fan wrote. Another added,”Change “how” to “if” and you have the central question on Peterson’s time at Kansas thus far.” This fan frustration is truly understandable.

Much of the fan frustration comes from the repeated injury setbacks and lack of clarity surrounding them, particularly from Peterson himself, who’s believed to be among the highest-paid players in college basketball. He missed seven straight games in November and early December with a hamstring injury, including losses to Duke and UConn, and since then, he’s dealt with lingering hamstring trouble, cramps, and even a twisted ankle during Big 12 play, sometimes in situations fans have found puzzling.

Like, for example, take the January 6 matchup with TCU. Peterson dropped a season-best 32 points, yet spent much of the late rally on the bench with heating wraps on his legs. He returned briefly with 5.4 seconds left, drew a foul from beyond the arc, made all three shots, and then sat out the entire overtime period.

If that doesn’t sound strange to you, consider this: Kansas announced just minutes before tipoff that Peterson would miss the Arizona game due to flu-like symptoms. Still not convinced? In a win over Oklahoma State, he scored 20 points in the first half, hit a three-pointer early in the second, and then subbed himself out for the rest of the game because of cramps.

As one fan put it, “Finish? Like being on the floor when the buzzer sounds?” It’s a sentiment many seem to share. Games where Peterson actually finishes on the court have been rare, and that’s become a major source of frustration — especially considering he’s reportedly earning more than $1 million in NIL deals despite limited availability.

Fans also took issue with a photo posted by Peterson’s father that showed him in a McDonald’s All-American jersey rather than a Kansas one. “Notice his son ain’t in a KU uniform, it’s 100% all about Darryn. They couldn’t care less about Kansas, his teammates, Coach Self, etc,” one fan wrote. For some, it reinforced the belief that Peterson’s camp is focused more on individual image than team success, especially with the Jayhawks at 20–7 and fresh off a loss to Cincinnati that they were widely expected to win.

But there’s still hope among the fanbase that Peterson will deliver when March arrives. “I really hope he finishes strong. I’ve been very critical of him, but I also have been hoping for him to prove me and everyone wrong.” And to be fair, whenever he has played, Peterson has impressed. Despite logging under 40 percent of Kansas’ minutes this season, he’s averaging 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, and he still projects as a likely top-three pick even in a loaded class featuring talents like Caleb Wilson, Kingston Flemings, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa.

There’s also been support from analysts who believe Peterson hasn’t been faking any of his injuries. Sam Vecenie, a senior writer at The Athletic, shared side-by-side footage contrasting Peterson’s high school dominance at Prolific Prep with his performance against Cincinnati, highlighting clear signs of physical struggle.

So maybe it’s time we cut Darryn Peterson some slack. He’s clearly trying to give everything he has for Kansas, and that was evident when he logged 32 minutes against the Bearcats — just three shy of his season high. If he can stay healthy, there’s every reason to believe the Jayhawks could make a deep run in March.

But will that actually happen? Only time will tell.