NCAA Fans Sound Off After Mick Cronin Admits He “Was Wrong” To Eject His Own Player

Jan 10, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; /UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks off of the court during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The UCLA Bruins head coach, Mick Cronin, has never been one to hold back. But after a week filled with headlines for all the wrong reasons, even he admitted he might have gone too far.

In a recent media availability, Cronin acknowledged that ejecting his own player during the Bruins blowout loss to the Michigan State Spartans was a mistake, and one he has since tried to correct behind closed doors.

“I apologized to Steve, ok?” he said. “I thought he took the guy out… It’s the only reason I sent him to the locker room. I thought he literally made a dirty play and tried to wipe the guy out… Once I saw the film, I mean, he still got a (Flagrant 1). But to be honest with you, I don’t know if he deserved that. Coach (Tom Izzo) thought the same thing when I communicated with him.”

The incident that had been making the headlines since that match occurred when Steven Jamerson II committed a hard foul on Spartans center Carson Cooper while attempting to block him.

Even though the officials gave Jamerson a Flagrant 1, coach Cronin grabbed Jamerson’s jersey and pointed him toward the locker room. Coaches bench players all the time. But ejecting your own player mid-game? That’s almost unheard of, so much so that it even caught Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo off guard.

But after reviewing the game film, his stance softened. So he went out of his way to praise Jamerson, a redshirt senior who transferred in and has embraced his role.

“Steve is everything that’s good about college basketball,” Mick Cronin said. “He’s everything that I believe in about college basketball. That being said, I’m trying to protect, like I take it really seriously. Our guys don’t get techs. We’re not taking guys out in the air.”

However, beyond the in-game ejection, Cronin also drew attention for a heated exchange with a reporter during the post-game press conference, where he dismissed a question about the Spartans’ student section.

“I need to dial back some of my humor bends,” he admitted. “In this climate, you got to be careful with what you say. I’m a good fit here because I know I’m not bigger than the brand, and the brand matters here. The school matters. The last thing I want to do is bring negative publicity to our school.”

But while Cronin worked to clear the air internally, fans across social media weren’t as quick to let it go.

The Internet Had Plenty to Say About Mick Cronin

As clips of the Bruins coach apologizing circulated online, fans were quick to share what they think about this whole controversy.

“The problem isn’t about the issue with Jamerson. It’s about Mick Cronin’s conduct. He’s isn’t capable of being a leader at UCLA. He should have been fired immediately,” one fan wrote. While another added, “Not good enough. Cronin should be fired.”

Cronin has built a reputation for wearing his frustration publicly. Throughout his career, he has been in the spotlight for his unapologetic nature.

Since UCLA’s move to the Big Ten conference, he has repeatedly criticized their travel demands. Most notably after a win over Purdue in January, he suggested the league “doesn’t care about basketball” because of the heavy Midwest and East Coast road swings.

Imago Credits: Imagn

Earlier this season, he also voiced displeasure with officiating. While last year, he openly labeled his own team “soft” following a blowout loss to Michigan. For some fans, that pattern of blunt, emotional responses is part of his authenticity. But for others, it’s exactly why moments like the Jamerson ejection feel less like an isolated incident and more like a recurring theme.

“Sounds like a scripted, forced apology,” another fan further added. Whereas, one wrote, “Sir, you embarrassed that kid in front of millions. That was horrible on your part as a coach/leader/mentor of young men.”

While a moment like that could have easily created tension inside the locker room, UCLA players have indicated that it didn’t spiral. Teammates confirmed that Mick Cronin addressed the situation directly and delivered what they described as a “pretty sincere” apology. Guard Trent Perry added that Steven Jamerson II handled the situation maturely, emphasizing that the team has continued to support one another amid the outside noise.

Still, the fans are far from satisfied, as another fan wrote, “You don’t do that publicly on live tv in the middle of the game, he should have had his players back then privately came to him after the game or during the week.”

Though Mick Cronin’s willingness to admit he was wrong shows accountability to some, many still believe he did the damage.

But in college basketball, wins tend to quiet criticism faster than words ever can. The Bruins are still fighting for positioning in conference play. So how this team responds on the court in their upcoming games may determine whether this moment becomes a footnote or part of a larger narrative around Cronin’s tenure.