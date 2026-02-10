NCAA Fans Weigh In After Charles Bediako Ruled Ineligible at Alabama

For nearly three weeks, Alabama basketball operated in legal limbo. Charles Bediako, a professional player, was back in crimson and back in the starting lineup because a temporary restraining order allowed it. But even with the court orders, the debate around whether a former pro should suit up in college again never stopped. So with the latest ruling on his eligibility, fans aren’t holding back.

On Friday morning, marking the conclusion of one of the more closely watched eligibility battles in college sports this winter, Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet ruled against Bediako in his eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA, denying his request for preliminary and permanent injunctive relief. This decision ends the 7-footer’s return after his brief five-game stint.

Bediako re-enrolled at Alabama last month after spending two full seasons in the NBA G League. And if you are wondering why Alabama, of all the places? It’s because that’s where he previously played 68 games across the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons before entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

When he first expressed his interest in returning to the college world, the NCAA ruled him ineligible, citing both his draft declaration and signed pro contracts, along with the expiration of his four-year eligibility clock. However, on Jan. 20, a judge granted Charles Bediako a temporary restraining order (TRO).

But at the Feb. 6 injunction hearing, Bediako’s attorney, David Holt, revealed that the 23-year-old earned approximately $530,000 over two seasons in the G League and emphasized that his return to Tuscaloosa was about completing his degree within his original five-year collegiate window. The NCAA Attorney Taylor Askew argued the case was “about money,” and warned that granting eligibility could open the door to “50 more lawsuits” and widespread instability in enforcement standards.

Adding another layer to this case, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also submitted an affidavit siding with the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which placed the conference publicly against one of its own players.

“I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case,” Sankey wrote, “which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes.”

Ultimately, Judge Pruet ruled in favor of the NCAA, officially ending Bediako’s bid to continue playing in the 2025-26 NCAA season. And that ruling has been nothing but welcomed by the fans.

Fans Back Court’s Decision Against Charles Bediako

As soon as the court ruling went viral, fans made it clear they believed the judge got it right. Even the NCAA president, Charlie Baker, released a statement backing the decision.

“Common sense won a round today. The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students. College sports are for students, not for people who already walked away to go pro and now want to hit the ‘undo’ button at the expense of a teenager’s dream. While we’re glad the court upheld the rules our members actually want, one win doesn’t fix the national mess of state laws. It’s time for Congress to stop watching from the sidelines and help us provide some actual stability,” he said.

Cases like Charles Bediako’s have become increasingly common in the evolving eligibility landscape.

Take James Nnaji, for example, Nnaji was allowed to return to Baylor despite prior professional experience overseas. Meanwhile, former UCLA guard Amari Bailey, who has already played in the NBA, is reportedly exploring a path back to the college level. And these are just a few of many cases.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) goes to the floor to save a ball in front of Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) and Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

“Absolutely the right call. It’s still in 💩 hole, but it’s a step in the right direction,” one fan wrote. While another added, “Not good enough make them forfeit every game he played in.”

The court’s orders allowed Bediako to suit up in five games while all the legal drama unfolded. In those 5 games, he averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. But even with a player who had professional experience, Alabama lost two of those games and fell from the Top 25.

“Good, keep grown men out of this sport,” another fan weighed in. Whereas another fan wrote, “This is how it should be. Rare W from the NCAA 👏.”

However, while many fans are celebrating this decision, Alabama head coach Nate Oats has already made it clear that Bediako isn’t going anywhere. According to Oats, even if the courts ruled him ineligible, the 7-foot player can continue his UA education on scholarship.

“Charles went to school here for four years. I’ve got a relationship with Charles. That’s why the whole thing made sense. He’s within his five-year window. He’s trying to get his degree. Yeah, if Charles is unable to keep playing… Charles is in school; he’s gonna remain in school. He wants to get his degree,” the coach said.

So, while his playing career in Tuscaloosa is now officially over, Charles Bediako will remain enrolled at Alabama.