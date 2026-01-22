NCAA Fans Weigh In After Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Lead 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The 2026 draft class is so good that it has virtually invited a tank race among fans, at least. Every time a team destined to be a first-round exit or not qualify for the playoffs loses, their fans celebrate on social media. Whether that’s the mood in the dressing room for the respective teams, we don’t know. But the list of names is just so elite it’s foolish to rule that out. As we near the draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman released his latest projections, and it has ignited some debate between the positions of AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As it has been almost all the time in almost all the publications, Darryn Peterson is at No.1 going to the Hawks, who have the Pelicans pick. “A smooth slasher, advanced in the mid-range (51.9 percent) and high-volume three-point shooter, Peterson has looked like one of the most complete scoring guard prospects of the modern era,” Wasserman wrote.

At No.2 is Cameron Boozer going to the Pacers, who are struggling with Tyrese Haliburton out injured. “At this stage, skeptics can only point to his defensive projection. But the concerns just aren’t alarming enough for such a special offensive prospect with adaptable versatility, intangibles, and a winning percentage that remains off the charts,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then arrives the third of the big three, AJ Dybantsa, “Dybantsa has been very consistent, effectively using his powerful frame, footwork for creation and tough shotmaking skill,” Wasserman opined. Naturally, Dybantsa’s apparent demotion at No.3 has got some pushback from the fans. However, the consensus remains that in any order, this top three is going to impress in the NBA next season.

Fans High On AJ Dybantsa As Darryn Peterson’s Injury Raises Doubts

“Dybantsa at 3 is a steal. He has the highest scoring ceiling in this entire class,” wrote a fan. That happens because the entire draft class is just so good. Arguably, if any of the top three had been in any other draft class, they would have been No.1. Fortunately or unfortunately, their path to the NBA have clashed, and teams must choose the best talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To put it into perspective, some executives around the NBA say that if Flagg had never reclassified and were instead part of this 2026 group, he probably would be the third pick at best but could go as low as fifth or sixth,” wrote Kevin O’Connor. Now, among those top picks, some fans pick Dybantsa over Peterson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In 18 games for BYU, Dybantsa is averaging 22.5, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. By comparison, Peterson has played only 10 games at Kansas, averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. There is no question that each have their strengths to become the top pick. Peterson is a prolific three-level scorer who can do everything on offense and has been a decent defender. Dybantsa, however, is more explosive, has more size at 6’9, and has simply played more at the college level. Dybantsa also has the hunger to be number 1, and this order can change as the season goes on.

“Aj is the best prospect, but the fit at 3 is a better situation,” commented a fan. The Washington Wizards could explode next season as they have multiple things going their way. They recently traded for Trae Young, while sacrificing CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. Building around the point guard, Dybantsa could be the versatile option they need.

His young core would earn a welcome addition from Dybantsa. However, the talent is such that he might go to any team in the NBA and flourish. It will depend on the internal evaluation of teams and how they want to position themselves next season. While fans project belief in Dybantsa, it’s also because of Peterson’s injury troubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wonder if Greg Oden is worried about Peterson’s career,” wrote one. “Darryn Peterson will be the next Greg Oden. Bust due to injuries,” commented another. Peterson has been carrying a hamstring injury since the beginning of the season and has been cramping up in recent games. Bill Self and the team don’t know whether it will or even if it will. Thats not the only injury in his resume, he missed the majority of his freshman year in high school at CVCA in Ohio due to a foot injury.

However, the comparison to Greg Oden, the No. 1 overall pick in 2007, is slightly unfair. Oden was a center suffering from much more severe injuries, such as a ligament injury, in high school. He later suffered from various chronic knee injuries in the NBA. By comparison, Peterson is just cramping up and has a minor soft tissue injury. He is still playing in games, but with limited minutes. The concern is true as the robust NBA schedule will challenge Peterson, but the upside is so high that the NBA scouts might risk it.