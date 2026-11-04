NCAA Makes Major Eligibility Decision on 7′1″ Texas Tech Center as Emotional Reaction Sets Up Historic Debut

When Texas Tech center Stephanie Okechukwu sat down in front of associate coach and general manager Erik DeRoo, she didn’t expect to cry. The NCAA had granted her two years of eligibility, and the university had submitted a waiver requesting additional eligibility so she could complete her degree while representing the Lady Raiders. So when DeRoo delivered the good news, she couldn’t keep it together.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their conversation, DeRoo told the unsuspecting Texas Tech player that the NCAA had granted her two more years of eligibility. The official Lady Raiders Basketball social media handle posted a clip of Okechukwu breaking down in tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stop!” said Okechukwu as she bawled her eyes out. “I think about this every day,” she added before hugging the Lady Raiders GM.

At 7’1″, Stephanie Okechukwu became the tallest women’s basketball player in NCAA history when Texas Tech recruited her in January 2026 as a midseason addition. She didn’t make her debut last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with the NCAA granting her a full four years of eligibility, she is all set to make her debut and NCAA history tomorrow against Charlotte in Lubbock, Texas, as per On3’s Talia Goodman.

However, this wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of Erik DeRoo and the Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich. In the video, DeRoo admitted that he, too, started crying when he first got confirmation that the NCAA had decided to extend her eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did my interview earlier, and I started crying afterwards. A positive cry because obviously the story is really special to me. But because right after I got done, I got a call from the NCAA that said that they granted you all four years of eligibility to play at Texas Tech, which means you’ll be here four years to get your degree,” the GM told Okechukwu.

“I don’t think people know how much you want to get your degree. And I walked out and was like, ‘Man, we just changed her trajectory of her life,’ knowing that we can get you a degree from Texas Tech.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not surprising that DeRoo got emotional himself as he had helped lead the international recruiting effort that got Stephanie Okechukwu to Texas from Umunneochi, Nigeria.

DeRoo shared the video on his X handle with the caption, “Incredible news! The Stephanie Okechukwu story is just beginning! She is going to shine on the court, but knowing she can complete a degree is life-changing!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Okechukwu means Gift from God… Can’t wait for her to showcase her basketball talents to the world and for everyone to hear her story! It starts tomorrow night!”

He followed that up with a post of his own where he posed with the towering 7’1″ center, writing, “Highs, lows, suspense and excitement all in pursuit of a dream!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, head coach Gerlich also shared the clip that Texas Tech posted.

“THIS is what college sports should be about! Clearly excited for us, but so incredibly happy for Steph & her dreams! From here it’s possible!” Coach Gerlich captioned her post.

On October 1, Gerlich had reposted a cryptic post by the Lady Raiders’ X handle. That post contained a couple of stills from a filming session featuring Okechukwu in the same outfit as in the clip where DeRoo gave her good news.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A story we’ve been dying to share…” the Lady Raiders had captioned that post, while Gerlich had said that the news would be “bigger than basketball.”

Now that the news is finally public, it proves just how excited everyone at Texas Tech was to learn that Okechukwu will get to complete her degree.

Meanwhile, Okechukwu already gave fans a taste of what may come during Texas Tech’s exhibition game against Angelo State on October 18. The seven-footer scored 18 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes, while shooting 8-of-9 from the field in the 81-40 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the season progresses, Okechukwu could also add to the Raiders’ already good defense. Last year, when the Nigerian joined the team, Texas Tech was ranked fifth in opposing field goal percentage (31.7%) and 10th in points allowed per game (52.3), according to the Athletic.

The center also brings international experience to the Lady Raiders. She studied in Kyoto, Japan, at Fukuchiyama Seibi, where she realized her love for basketball and then went on to develop her skills at AAU ball in the Philippines.