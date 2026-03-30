NCAA Mourns Loss of March Madness Official During Duke vs UConn Game

The pioneer of modern basketball officiating, Hank Nichols, passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. While it leaves a major void in the community, the NCAA has shared a heartfelt message with Nichols’ family and found a perfect way to pay a brief tribute to their icon. Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt mourned the loss of one of the greatest officiating figures in the sport. Gavitt shared a heartfelt message for Nichols’ family.

“The NCAA wishes to pass along its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Hank Nichols, who was the national coordinator of officiating from 1986 until his retirement in 2008. Hank passed away Saturday at the age of 89.”

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The NCAA also showcased a flash message during the blockbuster March Madness game between UConn and Duke as a tribute to Nichols. Joe Favorito, a basketball enthusiast and communication strategist, shared glimpses of it on X with the caption, “Nice touch @CBSSports. Hank Nichols was not just a great referee; he was a Philly guy and a #duke grad, and he always treated people with respect. RIP.”

Nichols had a long association with the NCAA across his prolonged career. On the court, Nichols officiated six NCAA Championship games and ten Final Fours. Following this stint, he also served as the first NCAA Coordinator of Officials. Additionally, he has chaired several technical committees to oversee the fairness of games in FIBA and USA Basketball, while officiating at two Olympics.

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But Nichols was much more than just a referee on the hardwood. In short, he was a visionary who always sought to improve the game. Be it standardization of fouls or running a six-foul, Nichols never hesitated to implement his ideas. On the court, Nichols has officiated some landmark games in the collegiate circuit. Instances include the 1979 National Championships, which featured two of the greatest basketball players of all time, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, and the 1982 National Championships, where a certain North Carolina player named Michael Jordan made a buzzer-beater to give the Tar Heels the Championship.

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Throughout his decorated career, Nichols was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his excellence in the sport. The Naismith HOF’s X handle also joined in to extend their wishes after Hank Nichols passed away. “The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame joins the basketball world in mourning the passing of Hank Nichols, the dean of college basketball referees,” the post shared by the handle wrote.

Hank Nichols’ Alma Mater Pens a Brief Message to Commemorate His Impact

Hank Nichols was a man of many talents, and his endeavors in Vilanova only add to that. His officiating fables are so widely renowned that his academic career often goes under the radar. Most know him as that generous, calm, and fair official on the court; many Vilanova graduates after 1970 would know him as their professor in the Department of Education and Social Human Services.

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In his memory, the University shared a heartfelt message for one of its alumni, and a line from it truly stands out: “When Hank Nichols walked out onto the floor, coaches and players and even fans knew they were going to get a fair shake.”

The University of Vilanova also shared Nichols’ stance on the perfect way. “Once called the John Wooden of officials, Nichols commanded respect and gave it back in return.”

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Later in his academic career at the University, Nichols also served as Chair of the Education and Social Human Services department. That’s not the end, though, as he also had a few playing stints at the University. Nichols played basketball in the program during his freshman season and was an in-and-out member of the baseball team.

While truly a giant among men claims eternity, we extend our condolences to the family and the near and dear ones of one of the greatest icons of the basketball community.