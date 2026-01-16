NCAA Officials Draw Criticism Despite South Carolina, Texas Headline Concerning Stat

Texas and South Carolina met for the second time this season, with the Longhorns hoping to repeat their earlier win over their SEC rivals. The stakes were much higher this time than in the first matchup, and while Texas won that one, both programs came into this game under different circumstances. The result was another intense, competitive contest between two teams who might feel the officials didn’t do them many favors.

When the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in the nation meet, things usually get physical, and this game was no different. Fans at Colonial Life Arena made it clear they weren’t happy with the officiating, showering the officials with boos. And honestly, who could blame them?

The fourth quarter saw several questionable decisions go against the Gamecocks. With 7:57 left, Tessa Johnson drove to the rim and scored, but was called for an offensive charge. According to reporter Matt Dowell, fans were not happy, especially since that bucket could have tied the game.

Moments later, with 5:34 remaining, Madina Okot and Raven Johnson were both whistled for fouls in quick succession, with Okot picking up two. This only frustrated fans even more, and according to Matt Dowell, Colonial Life Arena was filled with boos directed at the officials.

In the end, South Carolina pulled out a 68–65 win, but the officiating remained a talking point. Texas had 22 fouls and South Carolina had 16 by the time it was over.