Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium was supposed to be a statement night for Duke. The No. 4 Blue Devils were still trying to bounce back from a Nov. 10 loss to Michigan State, and their 90-47 win over SIU Edwardsville was a much easier test. Then came No. 8 Illinois, last season’s Final Four team. The game stayed tight early, and then one whistle changed the mood. Jon Scheyer was right in the middle of it, and it cost him a technical foul.

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With about eight minutes left in the first half and the game tied at 22-22, Caleb Foster was called for an offensive foul. Scheyer exploded. Videos on social media show him arguing heatedly with the referee and throwing his hands in the air.

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His reaction: “That’s b********, that’s a flop.”

Foster was defending Illinois’ Lincoln Williams, who was driving to the basket. Williams’ elbow hit Foster, and Foster slid down the court. The officials still called the offensive foul on Foster, and Illinois scored the basket. Scheyer ran onto the floor to protest and was hit with his first technical foul of the season.

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That is the punishment the officials handed out, and it cost Duke even more. Andrej Stojakovic made both free throws, putting Illinois up 24-22 with 8:06 left in the half.

Until then, it had been a tight fight. Duke led 17-13 at the first media timeout, but Illinois used a 6-0 run and held the Blue Devils scoreless for 2:01 to tie it at 17. Patrick Ngongba II’s dunk made it 22-19. But the lead did not last long, as just after, Quentin Coleman answered with a three to level the game.

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After the technical, things got worse. Illinois went on an 8-0 run, capped by a Zavier Zen three, and Scheyer had to call a timeout with Duke down 34-24. Stojakovic kept hurting Duke and had a game-high 19 points.

Illinois’ biggest lead was 41-29 before John Blackwell’s three made the score 41-32. Illinois took a 42-32 lead into halftime. Duke shot 29% (9-of-31) and turned the ball over eight times, while Illinois shot 41%.

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Foster and Sebastian Wilkins started the second half in place of Cayden Boozer and Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje.

The call on Foster was defensible under NCAA rules. If a defender establishes a legal guarding position, they can move sideways to maintain it. If the offensive player makes contact or pushes off with an extended arm, officials can call an offensive foul. Similar calls are common in college basketball, though detailed analyst reactions to this play are still emerging.

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This is not new for Scheyer. In January 2025, he was called for a technical after an offensive foul on Cooper Flagg against Notre Dame, a game where Flagg scored 42 points. Even then, he made it clear he respected the officials.

He said he had “a ton of respect for those three officials” but would still speak up for his players when something is not called the right way.

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Duke is still in the fight, but it has a 10-point hole to climb out of. For Scheyer, the message is the same as before. He will stand up for his players, even if it costs him a technical.