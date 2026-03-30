NCAA Player Arrested in Connection With Alleged Assault

A late-night police call has now placed Duncan Powell at the center of a serious off-court situation, cutting through the noise of March Madness with far heavier implications.

This is no longer about basketball. It is about what comes next for a player whose college career was already trending in the wrong direction. Police arrested the Providence College senior forward around 2:44 a.m. on March 29 in Cranston, Rhode Island, following a disturbance at 1440 Plainfield Pike. Authorities charged him with domestic disorderly conduct after responding to reports that he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend and others inside the residence.

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According to reports, the situation extended beyond a verbal dispute. The alleged victim told police Powell had struck her earlier in the day, leaving a bruise on her leg. She also reported discovering a tracking device under her car. Officers later found that device, and per statements gathered at the scene, Powell allegedly admitted to placing it there to monitor her location.

Meanwhile, a witness stated Powell returned to the residence later and made threats to harm those inside before harming himself.

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Because of that escalation, police responded to what was initially reported as a gun-related threat. Officers ultimately arrested Powell at gunpoint but did not find a weapon on him. His vehicle was located nearby, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

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That sequence matters. It establishes not just the arrest, but the severity of the allegations now tied to his name.

Arrest Compounds Troubling Final Chapter of Duncan Powell’s College Career

This incident does not exist in isolation. Powell arrived at Providence as a transfer with a track record of production, having averaged double-digit scoring at both Sacramento State and Georgia Tech, including earning ACC All-Tournament Second Team honors. However, his final season never stabilized.

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He appeared in 22 games, averaging 4.6 points and around 3 rebounds while starting only five times. His role shrank as the season progressed, and the team itself finished 15-18, falling short of NCAA Tournament contention.

At the same time, discipline had already become part of the conversation. Powell served a three-game suspension earlier in the season following his involvement in a Big East brawl against St. John’s. That moment raised questions about on-court composure. Now, this arrest raises far more serious concerns off the court.

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Because of that, the timing becomes critical. Across college basketball, similar off-court incidents have typically triggered immediate program responses, including suspensions or outright dismissals depending on the findings. While Providence has not yet issued a public statement, standard athletic department conduct policies place Powell’s status in immediate doubt.

That uncertainty directly impacts what was already a fragile outlook. As a 23-year-old senior on his fourth Division I stop, Powell’s path to professional basketball depended heavily on stabilizing his final season. Instead, his role diminished, his disciplinary record grew, and now legal proceedings enter the picture.

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That combination changes the trajectory entirely. The next step is procedural. His arraignment will determine the immediate legal path, while the program will likely evaluate his standing internally. At the same time, any potential professional opportunities now hinge not just on performance, but on resolution of this case.

For Providence, the situation adds another layer to an already turbulent offseason. For Powell, it becomes something more definitive. What once looked like a chance to close out a journeyman college career on stable ground has now shifted into uncertainty, where basketball is no longer the primary focus.