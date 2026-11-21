Stephie Salumu had started and completed every Northwestern State game this season before Thursday’s visit to No. 14 Oklahoma. But just eight minutes into her sixth appearance, the junior guard’s night ended following an unexpected stoppage near midcourt. The Nov. 19 NCAA matchup eventually resumed, yet there was still no public update on her condition after the final buzzer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press detailed what unfolded in Norman, Oklahoma, during the Lady Demons’ 113–43 loss. The report identified Salumu, a junior from Belgium competing in the Southland Conference, as the player forced out in the second quarter. Describing the immediate response on the court, the Associated Press noted:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The game was stopped for several minutes while medical personnel tended to her.”

Before medical staff reached her, Salumu had been retreating on defense near midcourt when she collapsed to the floor and appeared to lose consciousness. According to the report, broadcast footage showed her eventually getting back to her feet and making her way to the locker room with assistance. No immediate update on her condition was issued after the game, leaving her status unresolved once both teams left the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Happened After Stephie Salumu Left the NCAA Game?

Additional reporting from USA TODAY filled in the timeline after Salumu left the playing surface. According to USA TODAY, the collapse happened with 7:57 remaining in the first half while Oklahoma led 26–13 following a missed three-pointer by Chloe Donnell, prompting the broadcast to cut to commercial. They further reported that Salumu returned to Northwestern State’s bench with slightly more than three minutes left before halftime, though she never reentered the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northwestern State’s official box score confirms how abruptly her night ended. Starting at guard/forward, Salumu played eight minutes, missed both of her field-goal attempts, and did not record a point, rebound, assist, foul, or turnover. Those numbers document only her early exit and offer no indication of why she remained on the sideline for the rest of the game.

Her absence removed a player who had quickly carved out a central role in Northwestern State’s 2026–27 lineup. According to the school’s Nov. 18 pregame release, Salumu was one of just two Lady Demons to start all five previous games under first-year head coach Alan Frey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across those five NCAA games, she shot a team-best 51.4 percent from the floor (18-of-35) while averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, posting double figures at Arkansas, at Louisiana Tech, and against LSU-Shreveport.

Even with Thursday’s scoreless appearance folded into her totals, the Associated Press noted that Salumu is averaging 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in her first season as a starter. That jump reflects a sharp climb from 2025–26, when she appeared in 22 games strictly off the bench and averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before arriving in Natchitoches, she starred as a freshman at South Georgia Technical College, earning Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association co-Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Salumu’s second-quarter exit also landed on an already stretched roster. Northwestern State’s official postgame recap noted that the Lady Demons played short-handed without their top two point guards, forcing freshman guard Stella Allison into her first full game running the offense just three days after NSU finished a win over LSU-Shreveport. While nothing links that thin rotation to Salumu’s collapse, losing another starter left just eight players to finish the night, according to the program’s recap.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the scoreboard, No. 14 Oklahoma capitalized relentlessly to improve to 6–0. The Sooners built a 26–11 cushion after the opening quarter and strung together a 15–0 second-quarter run to carry a 55–22 advantage into halftime. Northwestern State dropped to 2–4 after shooting 25.0 percent (14-of-56) and committing 29 turnovers that turned into 37 Oklahoma points, as Aaliyah Chavez paced the Sooners with 22 points and Chloe Donnell led the Lady Demons with 13.

What caused Salumu’s collapse remains unconfirmed. Northwestern State’s official postgame recap did not reference the incident, and no verified diagnosis, hospitalization report, or medical clearance has been announced since Thursday night. With the Lady Demons scheduled to host Alabama State on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Salumu’s NCAA availability remains uncertain until the program releases official word on her condition.