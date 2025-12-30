NCAA President Issues Statement Addressing Trentyn Flowers’ Eligibility Status

College basketball is being talked about, but not for reasons other than basketball. The focus now is not on the game but the drama that is unfolding with the acquisition of experienced players like James Nnaji and Trentyn Flowers. Flowers, more so because he is on at two way deal with the Chicago Bulls and is being touted as the next big addition to college basketball. However, that now seems unlikely after the NCAA President made his stance quite clear on the matter.

“The @NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an@NBAcontract (including a two-way contract). As schools are increasingly recruiting individuals with international league experience, the NCAA is exercising discretion in applying the actual and necessary expenses bylaw to ensure that prospective student-athletes with experience in American basketball leagues are not at a disadvantage compared to their international counterparts. Rules have long permitted schools to enroll and play individuals with no prior collegiate experience midyear.

While the NCAA has prevailed on the vast majority of eligibility-related lawsuits, recent outlier decisions enjoining the NCAA on a nationwide basis from enforcing rules that have been on the books for decades — without even having a trial — are wildly destabilizing. I will be working with DI leaders in the weeks ahead to protect college basketball from these misguided attempts to destroy this American institution,”

