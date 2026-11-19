A major individual honor can bring a program’s brightest stars into the spotlight, but LSU’s latest celebration let one notable name out of the picture. While the Tigers highlighted two players earning spots on the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watchlist, one NCAA reporter pointed out an inconsistency involving MiLaysia Fulwiley, who is currently facing legal troubles.

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“The names speak for themselves 🤫,” LSU’s graphic read on X, highlighting Mikayla Williams and Jada Williams, who were named to the Preseason Top 50 for the Wooden Award. However, that earned a response from CBS reporter Mitchell Northam.

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“Not mentioned in this graphic: MiLaysia Fulwiley was also named to the Wooden Award watchlist,” he wrote on X.

The attention surrounding the posts comes just days after Fulwiley was arrested in Baton Rouge. On November 14, the 21-year-old guard was booked on five charges after an alleged incident involving a police officer during postgame traffic control after LSU’s football game against Texas.

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According to reports, officers allege that Fulwiley was pulled over by an officer as she erratically drove through traffic and a store’s parking lot. She showed her license before being asked to back up her vehicle, but instead, she allegedly struck an officer with her car as she drove away. She was later stopped by police on Highland Road as her car was blocked, following an attempt to escape.

Reports suggest that Fulwiley did not cooperate with the arrest, and per the arrest warrant, she had to be forced to the ground before she and a passenger were placed in handcuffs.

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She was booked on five charges: aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and failure to obey a police officer.

Fulwiley, however, disputed the allegation that she hit an officer. She took to X to explain her side of the story, deleting the two posts within an hour.

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“I would NEVER in my life hit a police ! WHY would i hit a police and run knowing who i am and what i do! PLEASE DONT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE!,” she said in the first post, later adding, “nah the cop is literally lying i didn’t hit him at all.”

The case remains a legal matter, and the allegations against Fulwiley have not resulted in a conviction. Louisiana State Police have been gathering available footage and preparing a report for the district attorney’s office.

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LSU itself has offered little on Fulwiley’s immediate status. The university acknowledged that it had no comment on the ongoing legal matter in a statement. Fulwiley was also absent when the Tigers faced Troy on November 16. LSU won that game 116-70, and after that game, head coach Kim Mulkey addressed the situation.

“I truly think we gave a statement. The university did, and that’s all I’m willing to say right now until I gather more information,” she said.

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Even amid off-the-court uncertainty, Fulwiley’s basketball credentials have explained why she earned a place on the Wooden Award watchlist. Through LSU’s first four games of the season, she has averaged 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting nearly 55% from the field.

That pedigree stood out last year, too. She led the team in scoring with 511 points and earned SEC Sixth Woman of the Year honors for the second consecutive season, following a transfer from South Carolina.

Notably, apart from the Wooden Award, Fulwiley also landed on the preseason watchlist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the top shooting guards in the country.

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With Fulwiley’s legal situation still unfolding, the reporter’s observation has raised fresh questions about how the Tigers are handling the spotlight around one of their most talented players.