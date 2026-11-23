UConn’s senior Solo Ball was ready to sit out the 2026-27 season, but an unexpected lifeline has allowed his return to the hardwood. It was announced that the UConn Huskies guard could be a game-time decision for the program’s Wednesday matchup against Duke.

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“Dan Hurley told reporters today that UConn’s Solo Ball (wrist) could be a game-time decision for Wednesday night’s game against Duke in Las Vegas,” college basketball insider Jon Rothstein wrote in his tweet.

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The Huskies guard entered as one of Dan Hurley’s best shooters from deep that year, but Ball injured his left wrist in December. However, he decided to play through the injury. Four months later, in April, he underwent surgery to fix the injury and was set to miss the entirety of the 2026-27 season and keep his eligibility for the 2027-28 season.

However, the new NCAA “5-in-5” rule has given Ball a fresh lifeline. Under the new legislation, Ball’s eligibility runs through the 2027-28 season. Since he was from the high school class of 2023, he is eligible to compete only until next season, whether he sits out or plays this season.

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The association changed the rule before the start of the 2026-27 season. When Ball underwent surgery, he was eligible to play just one more season under the “five-to-play-four” rule, which was still in effect. Unsure about his timely return, Ball decided to go reshirt to return fully healthy in the 2027-28 season.

Again, the new legislation grants players the ability to finish their college eligibility within five years, whether playing through injuries or redshirting. In the previous rule, players could exceed four and five years in college if they hadn’t completed four full seasons.

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Ball’s return is certainly good news for Hurley and his Huskies team. In the last two years, the Huskies’ senior had been promoted to a reliable starter. In his sophomore year, Ball averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 41.4% from deep.

His numbers dipped last season, largely due to his wrist injury. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. His shooting plummeted to 39.2% from the field and just 30% from beyond the arc. But since he is returning seemingly healthy, he could prove to be a big reinforcement for the Huskies.

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“Solo’s been in there; he looks pretty good,” Hurley said, per Curant. “We’re still a couple of days out in terms of practices to start making decisions. He may be heading for the game-time decision soon. If not for this one (vs. Duke), then the next one (vs. Rider).”

Ball returned for full practice last week. But he has been out of practice for a long time, which puts his starting line spot in question. Moreover, his minutes on the floor could also be limited at least for the next few games, and Hurley might make his decision about playing him full time when he gets his rhythm back. For now, there is no full clarity about how the team wants to proceed with Ball in the lineup.

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The news comes after the Huskies faced an 85-79 defeat against Arizona in their last matchup. So far, the team holds a 4-1 record, which includes wins against Michigan and Ohio State. The contest at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Duke will be their toughest so far, and Hurley will certainly hope for some production from his senior guard if he plays.

UConn will face Rider in their home game on the last date of this month, and Illinois on Dec. 4. If Ball plays the next few games, UConn will certainly be stronger in their title quest.