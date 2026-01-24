NCAA Senior VP Dan Gavitt Issues Eligibility Warning After Alabama Lawsuit

It has been a slippery slope for the NCAA. What started as G-League players who never played in college has now expanded to NBA draftees who signed two-way contracts, entering the fold. The latest controversial returnee is Charles Bediako. He played for 2 years at Alabama and signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. He was granted a temporary 10-day restraining order and is even available for the Crimson Tide “immediately”. This case, although still ongoing, has raised further concerns for the NCAA. It has prompted the Senior Vice President to release a firm statement regarding this emerging trend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dan Gavitt mentioned how the NCAA allowed student-athletes to declare for the NBA draft and participate in the Combine without losing college eligibility. “To participate in the draft without losing eligibility, college players must request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee,” the statement read.

Gavitt mentioned how NBPA-sanctioned agents and the NCAA bear the costs of the travel food during the entire selection process. He also explained how the NCAA gives 10 days after the Combine to decide on their future. Those who don’t withdraw their name aren’t allowed to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Players who remain in the draft forfeit college eligibility,” the statement further said. “If these rules surrounding the NCAA pre- and post-draft rules cannot be enforced, it would create an unstable environment for the student-athletes, schools building a roster for the following season, and the NBA. The NCAA membership has a set of rules in place regarding the pre- and post-draft NBA draft eligibility that have clearly been in place and supported by all parties until these recent court challenges.”

As John Calipari said, “We don’t have any rules.” And without rules, there is only chaos. We are heading dangerously close to that. There is a reason why almost every coach is very critical of this move from Alabama and the NCAA to allow it. Kentucky’s Mark Pope suggested using the NCAA tournament berth as leverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just saying that because at some point it is important that we take a stand and regain some tiny ounce of sanity,” he said. Something that could invite more legal trouble. Everyone wants those rules to be enforced, but the legal direction is preventing the NCAA from doing so. It seems a Collective Bargaining Agreement is the only way forward.

A CBA can outline the rules because it will not be imposed unilaterally, but negotiated between the NCAA and an association. The current structure of conferences and programs makes it difficult to form one. Despite those challenges, no one seems to have a better solution. And the coaches, the players, and the fans are getting tired of waiting around. As the Charles Bediako decision lights a fire in the NCAA, Nate Oats, the coach who hired him, sees nothing wrong in playing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Nate Oats Defends Charles Bediako Decision, Asks For A Better System

Remember when Baylor and Scott Drew signed James Nnaji? His first game was met with severe boos from the crowd as fans criticised the team on social media. Now, the same treatment awaits Alabama and Nate Oats. The fans are well within their rights to express their emotions. For Nate Oats, he is going to support his man to the ends of the earth. Because, as he argues, they are not violating any laws.

“First of all, the system is clearly broken,” Oats said. “I’m all for figuring out a way to fix it. But since the NCAA has already allowed professionals to play, virtually every team that we’ve played this year, or will play, has a former professional player on their roster. You tell me how I’m supposed to tell Charles and the team that we’re not going to support them when he’s been deemed legally eligible to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 26, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats watches the game against the Houston Cougars during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey (Tyge) O’Donnell-Imagn Images

He is not wrong. While the spotlight has been on Nnaji and Bediako, there are other professionals as well. St. John’s Fotis Konstantinidis made eight appearances for Proteas Voulas’ senior team, competing in the A2 League, Greece’s second-best division. Andrija Jelavic from Kentucky played two seasons for Serbian pro team Mega Superbet, which competes in the Adriatic League. They did not play college ball before, like Bediako, but they were still professionals. Currently, there are more questions than answers.