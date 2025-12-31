NCAA WBB 2025-26: Heavyweights & Dark Horses for Power Five Conference Play

The time of preparation and strategy in college basketball is over. Now it’s go time. Multiple teams spent their non-conference schedules in their own styles. Some opted for tougher schedules like NC State and Duke, while others took it easy like LSU. As the conference schedule begins, teams will need to get in line. They won’t get any breather games. Let’s look at how the heavyweights and dark horses in the Power 5 conferences look, along with some spicy rivalries.

SEC (NET Rank:1)

Heavyweight: South Carolina

South Carolina was picked to finish first in the media’s preseason poll but slipped to second in the coaches’ rankings, a sign of both respect and the challenges ahead. The Gamecocks have lost six squad players, including three WNBA Draft picks (Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall, and Sania Feagin), and are without starter Chloe Kitts, who tore her ACL.

However, don’t mistake the thin squad as weak. Dawn Staley’s side has gone 13-1 in non-conference play, with its only loss coming against Texas by just 2 points. The loss can be attributed to three missed free throws with seconds left on the clock. They are still the bigwigs in the SEC because of their title-laden history and proven experience. Dawn Staley is the ultimate master of the SEC and can steer a slightly underwhelming team to a title. However, they could face some issues with Ta’Niya Latson’s possible absence due to the leg injury.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) and her teammates huddle against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Dark Horse: Texas

The title race in the SEC couldn’t be closer. Last season, the Longhorns navigated their inaugural SEC season with incredible expertise, posting the third-most wins in program history and reaching the NCAA Final Four for the first time in 22 years. This year, they have already beaten South Carolina once and have an undefeated 15-0 record under Vic Schaefer. Madison Booker is looking like one of the best players in the country.

Rivalry To Watch Out For: LSU vs Texas

LSU and Texas would face each other twice, both at home and away. There couldn’t be a juicier clash. LSU has been the best offensive team so far (but in an easier schedule), on the other hand, Texas is the best defense among SEC teams so far and the 3rd best nationally. (per BartTorvik). It is a battle of styles that could even decide the title race if South Carolina somehow falters.

Big Ten (NET Rank: 2)

Heavyweight: UCLA

UCLA enters the season with expectations to challenge for the NCAA title. They are led by a projected 2026 top pick in Lauren Betts, but it has not always been smooth sailing for the center. She has been figured out by some teams and is averaging 15.4 points, down from 20.1 points last year. Still, she is a force to be reckoned with and will likely push the accelerator in conference play. With a 12-1 record, the team has been nearly perfect, with the only loss coming against Texas, who are playing out of its mind. They have beaten teams by an average of 30.4 points.



Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Santa Barbara at UCLA UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice 1 during an NCAA basketball game against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, Thursday, Nov 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. UCLA defeated Santa Barbara 87-50. Dylan Stewart / Image of Los Angeles CA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx DylanxStewartx iosphotos385106

Dark Horse: Michigan

Michigan almost beat UConn. That is enough to explain how good this Michigan team can be. Apart from that UConn game in which Syla Swords went crazy, they have been pretty perfect, beating the likes of Oregon in double overtime and Notre Dame by 39 points. Their offense has been elite, with Olivia Olson averaging 18.4 points and Swords pitching in 14.4 points. Their defense has been top-notch as well, with an adjusted defensive efficiency of 74.4 (5th nationally) on Barttorvik.

Rivalry To Watch Out For: UCLA vs USC

While Michigan is a notable challenger, let’s not forget USC as well. The 10-3 USC has historically challenged UCLA in multiple tight conference games, and the geographical proximity gives this matchup extra spice. UCLA leads the tracked series 34–26, with a 19–9 home record and a 12–16 away record in the matchup history.

Big 12 (NET Rank: 3)

Heavyweight: TCU

The 2024-25 season was a historic one for TCU, as they won their first-ever Big 12 regular-season title, first-ever Big 12 postseason tournament title, and made a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. This year, they are looking even better with the addition of Olivia Miles. Miles has dazzled so far, averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game while chipping in with 2.2 steals. She is followed closely by Marta Suarez, who is averaging 18.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. This dynamic duo makes this side a force to be reckoned with, even in the NCAA tournament. It has shown so far with an unblemished 13-0 record.

Dark Horses: Iowa State

Iowa State is a big problem. So far, they are unbeaten in 13 games, and Audi Crooks is destroying everyone. She is averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while being the paint dominator. She is a puzzle that hasn’t been solved. While Crooks commands the paint, Addy Brown gives them long-range shooting. She is shooting 45% from 3 while averaging 114.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. They are the second-best offense in the country per Basketball-Reference with an offensive rating of 126.4. Crooks and Co will be coming for that silverware as well.

Imago Iowa State’s Audi Crooks (55) talks with Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly ahead of the second half against Drake on Nov. 20, 2025, at the Knapp Center in Des Moines.

Rivalry To Watch Out For: TCU vs Iowa State

TCU and Iowa State are two distinctly different teams, and their rivalry dates back to 1986. Currently, Iowa State is trailing 11-15 overall and 13-11 in conference play. Last match up between them resulted in a lopsided TCU victory with the scoreline of 89-62. Now, with Audi Crooks already playing like a WNBA-level player, they will come for revenge in a possible title-deciding clash.

ACC (NET Rank: 4)

Heavyweight: Duke

Yes, Duke hasn’t been the best team in nonconference play. They are 7-6 so far with their ACC play starting with a win over Syracuse. Kara Lawson and Co have fallen out of the AP Top 25, but this fall off comes with a big caveat. Just have a look at the teams they have faced. In that 4 game losing streak, they played South Carolina, LSU, UCLA, and South Florida. They have played the fifth toughest schedule so far, according to Warren Nolan. They would have learnt from their mistakes against the best teams in the country and will carry their momentum from their recent winning run.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Oui-Play Paris-Duke at Baylor Nov 3, 2025 Paris, FRA Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson speaks with Duke Blue Devils guard Riley Nelson 4 during a break in play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Adidas Arena. Paris Adidas Arena FRA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xChrisxJonesx 20251103_jla_qr0_037

Dark Horses: North Carolina

All three top contenders in Duke, North Carolina, and NC State have struggled in the preseason, but North Carolina has struggled the least. They are 12-3 so far, with losses against Louisville, Texas, and UCLA. They have a top 20 offense and defense so far per Barttorvik. The Tar Heels are currently 17th in the NET rankings. Through 15 games, UNC has a 0-3 record in Quadrant 1 games, but is 12-0 in Quadrants 2-4. With Indya Nivar and Ciera Toomey leading the line, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Rivalry To Watch Out For: North Carolina vs NC State

This rivalry is purely geographical and of historical significance. The schools are separated by a mere 25 miles, and a large number of alumni who live within walking distance of one another. Both are part of the Tobacco Road schools. This season, they will play at the Reynolds Coliseum, where the home team leads in the record by 34-17.

Big East (NET Rank: 5)

Heavyweight: UConn

There is a possibility that this UConn team is the best we have seen in a few years. And that is saying something since the Paige Bueckers-led side stomped their way to the NCAA Championship just last season. However, this UConn side now has a more complete Sarah Strong, accompanied by sharpshooter Azzi Fudd. The 13-0 UConn Huskies finished the year at the top thanks to their best start since the 2017-18 season. Freshman Blanca Quinonez has impressed as the third option and an early shout for the Freshman Of The Year.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Iowa at Connecticut Dec 20, 2025 Brooklyn, New York, USA UConn Huskies center Jana el Alfy 8 reacts after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Barclays Center. Brooklyn Barclays Center New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPamelaxSmithx 20251220_sjb_tp7_083

Dark Horses: Villanova

Villanova might have the best chance to push expectations. Wildcats return their leading scorer, sophomore Jasmine Bascoe, who is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 assists per game. They have successfully overcome their initial two losses against Princeton and Fairfield, going on a 9-match winning streak. That includes wins against West Virginia and Seton Hall.

Rivalry To Watch Out For: UConn vs Villanova

If there is any team in the conference that can pull off an upset this season its Villanova. Their balanced offense and defense catch UConn on an underperforming day. The traditional Marquette vs DePaul rivalry remains due to its history and mutual hostility, but this clash has title implications at the top of the conference.