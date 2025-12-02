NCAA Women’s NET Rankings: LSU, UConn Lead the 2025–26 Season

The NET rankings for the NCAA Women’s Basketball are out! It has been almost a month since the NCAA Women’s Basketball season commenced. With exciting stories on and off the court, injuries, and new tactics getting implemented every match, the first month has been entertaining. With underdogs and powerhouses clashing, Week 4 ended. Now, before Week 5 kicks off, here are the NET rankings as of November 30th, 2025.

Rank Teams Record Division 1 LSU 8-0 SEC 2 UConn 7-0 Big East 3 Texas 8-0 SEC 4 UCLA 8-1 Big Ten 5 Michigan 6-1 Big Ten 6 South Carolina 7-1 SEC 7 Michigan St. 8-0 Big Ten 8 TCU 8-0 Big 12 9 Kentucky 8-1 SEC 10 Maryland 9-0 Big Ten 11 Iowa 8-0 Big Ten 12 Vanderbilt 8-0 SEC 13 North Carolina 8-1 ACC 14 Louisville 7-2 ACC 15 Nebraska 7-0 Big Ten 16 Oregon 9-0 Big Ten 17 Minnesota 5-2 Big Ten 18 Ole Miss 7-0 SEC 19 Iowa St. 9-0 Big 12 20 West Virginia 6-1 Big 12 21 Texas Tech 9-0 Big 12 22 Oklahoma 7-1 SEC 23 Stanford 8-1 ACC 24 Alabama 7-0 SEC 25 Ohio St. 6-1 Big Ten

The teams have earned their rankings based on their performances.

1. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers rightfully deserve the top position in the NET Rankings. They have showcased the most dominant displays of the season with 112 points per game, while allowing only 52.3 against them. The Tigers haven’t faced any ranked teams yet. However, it does not diminish their credit for absolutely annihilating their opponents. Their biggest win came against SE Louisiana, with a score of 115-26.

2. UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies are nearing that No. 1 spot with a brilliant display of basketball. The Huskies are 7-0, with an average of 90.3 points per game while allowing just 54.4 points. There is a pretty wonderful balance between offense and defense for them. Two of their wins came against ranked teams.

3. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are a team that can easily claim the top spot with their outstanding performance. They are 8-0, having defeated UCLA by a score of 76-65 and the South Carolina Gamecocks by 66-64. Both offensively and defensively, they are fairly balanced, averaging 92.1 points per game while allowing only 54.8.

4. UCLA Bruins

Coming in at fourth, the UCLA Bruins have played 9 matches. They won eight of them, including one against the Oklahoma Sooners. Their only loss came against the Texas Longhorns. The Bruins have a good defense, but compared to the top-ranked teams, their offense is somewhat lacking. With 59.1 as the average points allowed per game, they score an average of 83.3 points per game.

5. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are 6-1 as of now. They won against the likes of Notre Dame and Syracuse, while falling short against the UConn Huskies. The Wolverines boast an average of 92.7 points scored per game. Defensively, they are strong, with an average of 54.1 points scored against them.

6. South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks have registered only one loss in their eight matches. It came against Texas. The Gamecocks have only allowed an average of 53.4 PPG. Offensively, they are below the 90-point mark with 89.5 PPG.

7. Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans are 8-0 in the first four weeks of the NCAA Women’s Basketball. They are enjoying a great run, with their offense and defense complementing each other. Offensively, they are only behind the LSU Tigers with an average of 96.4 PPG, while they have allowed only 50.4 PPG. The Spartans showed no mercy to Mercyhurst, defeating them by 125-39 in their first game.

8. TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs have put up a powerful defense. 8-0 and first in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs have only allowed 48.6 PPG against them, while scoring 85.5 PPG. Their biggest win came against Tennessee State, which was a 122-39 victory. Marta Suarez has been leading the front lines with 19.6 points per game.

9. Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats are 8-1 in the league. Maryland landed their first defeat of the season by 74-66. With 82.3 PPG offensively, they are ranked a bit low compared to the top performers. However, defensively, they are second best, allowing only 48.4 PPG. Clara Strack is their best player with 15.6 PPG.

10. Maryland Terrapins

The Maryland Terrapins have made it to the top 10 of the NET rankings of the NCAA Women’s Basketball. With a 9-0 league record, the Terrapins have scored an average of 85.8 points per game. The team has allowed 55.4 points per game.

11. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have got a star player in Ava Heiden. She has an average of 16 PPG and helped the team go 8-0 in the league. On average, they score 84 points per game, while 55.9 points are made against them per game. They scored 100 points against Evansville and won 119-43.

12. Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores are another undefeated team that found a place on the NET rankings. Having played eight matches, they have allowed 55.6 PPG. Mikayla Blakes has been phenomenal for them, scoring 25.4 points on average. Team-wise, they score 86.9 PPG.

13. North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have played nine matches, winning 8 out of them. The UCLA Bruins gave them the taste of their first defeat. Besides the defeat, the Tar Heels have showcased virtuoso performances and may climb up the ranks in the future. They scored 81.1 PPG and allowed 56.3 PPG, meaning they have one of the lowest differential rates in the league.

14. Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals are 7-2 in the league, with both defeats coming against ranked teams, UConn and Kentucky. They have one of the highest points allowed per game with 56.4. Offensively, they are also behind the top performers, averaging 81.2 per game.

15. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a good attack with 89 PPG. Defensively, they allow 58.4 PPG, which is only better than the Bruins, Buckeyes, and Sooners in the NET rankings. The Cornhuskers have won all seven of their matches and are leading the Big Ten. Britt Prince has an average of 22 points per game.

16. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are 9-0, with Katie Fiso as their best player. They allow only 52.4 points per game, and score 80.3 points per game. The Ducks have only scored 100 points in their first match, which is a 100-59 win against West Georgia.

17. Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are only the second team in the NET rankings to have lost two matches. Currently, their record is 5-2 in the Big Ten. With an average of 77.1 PPG, they have yet to record their first 100-point game of the season. The Golden Gophers are a giant in defense. They have the third-best defense in the league, allowing only 48.6 PPG.

18. Ole Miss Rebels

With 53.1 PPG allowed and 83.7 scored PPG, the Ole Miss Rebels remain undefeated in the league. Out of the seven matches, they only scored 100 points against Longwood in a 102-50 victory.

19. Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones pose a challenge for opponents because of their offense. On average, they score 94.8 points per game. When it comes to defense, they allow 57.8 PPG, which is one of the highest in the league. They are also undefeated, with Audi Crooks recording 27.3 points on average.

20. West Virginia Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 6-1 in the league, with the Ohio State defeating them in Week 4. They allow 57.3 PPG and score 80.1 PPG, making their differential rate quite low.

21. Texas Tech Lady Raiders

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are another team from the Big 12 that has established its presence in the NCAA Women’s Basketball NET rankings. They are 9-0, scoring 77.3 PPG, and allowing 53.1 PPG.

22. Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are 7-1 in the Big 12. Their defensive stat reads 61.3 PPG, while their offense is better with 92.1 PPG. Aaliyah Chavez is their star player, leading the lineup in average points and assists per game.

23. Stanford Cardinal

The Stanford Cardinal is ranked 4th in the ACC and has played nine games through Week 4. They have won eight games, allowing 51.9 points per game, and 74.1 points scored per game.

24. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide is 8-0 and 3rd in the SEC. Scoring 76.3 points on average and allowing 53.4 points per game, they are one of the highest-ranked teams after the latest NET rankings.

25. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 6-1 in the league, with their most recent win coming against Niagara. They defeated Niagara with a score of 130-32. Their best performer is Jaloni Cambridge, who is leading in average points, assists, and field goal percentage. The Buckeyes have allowed 61.3 points per game, and scored 87.9 points per game.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball NET rankings have laid the foundation for another great season. It will be interesting to see which teams get ranked and who is pushed out of the rankings.