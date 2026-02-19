NCAA World Demands National Respect for Azzi Fudd After Latest Big East Recognition

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier Nov 30, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 takes the court during player introductions before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Cincinnati Cintas Center Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20251130_add_db4_041

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier Nov 30, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 takes the court during player introductions before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Cincinnati Cintas Center Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20251130_add_db4_041

Azzi Fudd has been having a great senior year at UConn. Her draft stock has exploded, with the guard a guaranteed top-3 pick in almost everyone’s opinion. She has now added another feather to her already decorated cap, prompting college basketball fans to demand contention for national honors.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Azzi Fudd has been named the Big East Player of the Week for the second straight week, her fourth of the season. The 23-year-old is a contender for Defensive Player of the Year and is also in consideration to become National Player of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old has been instrumental in UConn’s title-winning campaign last season. She has been one of the major driving forces, alongside Sarah Strong, this season, as the UConn Huskies remain undefeated in the regular season with only four matches remaining. Her latest accolade has drawn national praise from fans and experts alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans bolster DPOY, NPOY shouts for Azzi Fudd after her latest accolade

The fans have not stopped raving about the numbers she has been putting up, especially this past week. One fan said,” She’s putting up diabolical numbers, yet she’s barely talked about for NPOY… I don’t get it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The focus on numbers would lead everyone to believe that Azzi Fudd is one of the, if not the, best Women’s College Basketball players this season. This past week, the 23-year-old averaged 22 points per game, shooting 66.7% from the three-point line. This means that she converted two of every three shot attempts from behind the arc.

One fan pointed out how she stepped up when others were struggling. “You notice how everyone else couldn’t find their rhythm, and Azzi Fudd had to do damage control. Very All-American like, very NPOY like, very DPOY like,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fan must be pointing at the lack of team accuracy from three-point attempts in their win over Marquette. While the rest of the players at UConn combined for a 1-of-9 shooting night from behind the arc, Azzi Fudd stepped up, converting 5 of her 8 three-pointers. This helped the Huskies prevent a Marquette comeback, as they ended up winning by 15 points.

One fan chose to point towards UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma. “Azzi Fudd NPOY. I mean, just look at efficiency and impact. How come media and Geno can’t see this? Someone needs to ask Geno if he agrees that Azzi Fudd is NPOY candidate and DPOY candidate,” they stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an interesting take on the entire debate. Head Coach Geno Auriemma had earlier failed to comment on Azzi Fudd’s omission from the initial watchlist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship Apr 6, 2025 Tampa, FL, USA Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers 5 and guard Azzi Fudd 35 speak to the media after the national championship of the women s 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250406_hlf_al2_0256

Talks then proceeded toward the upcoming WNBA Draft. One fan stated, “She gotta be the number one pick, man. The Wings need to just focus on getting more winning players alongside Paige. Everything else will work itself out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas Wings are reportedly considering Azzi Fudd as the first pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. The 23-year-old could reunite with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers and provide instant on-court chemistry. The two were primary ball handlers for UConn in their 2025 NCAA Championship-winning run, and pairing them in the Dallas backcourt could help them become more competitive from the get-go.

However, there could be other possibilities, with Dallas looking at other players. One fan mentioned, “She is gonna look so good in a Lynx jersey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas is also considering another option for their first pick in Spanish big Awa Fam. If the Dallas Wings go for the center, Azzi Fudd could be available for other teams. The Minnesota Lynx have the second pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, and could be tempted to add a defensive guard like Azzi Fudd, considering her consistent scoring output.