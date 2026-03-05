NCAA World Stunned After Referee Gets Knocked Out in Wild South Alabama–Coastal Carolina Brawl

A Sun Belt Championship game that didn’t catch the eye before it unfolded turned into one that became the focal point for a troubling reason. While aggressive conflicts and brawls between players are not uncommon in basketball, the South Alabama-Coastal Carolina incident on Wednesday escalated when a game official became involved, prompting the NCAA community to react.

It was the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt tournament second-round game between the Jaguars and Chanticleers when the incident occurred. With just over five minutes remaining in the game, South Alabama’s Cordasia Harris and Coastal Carolina’s Tracey Hueston got into a tussle near the basket. Both players threw punches, and referees intervened to calm the situation.

But in a surprising turn of events, the game official, Marla Gearhart, was reportedly struck while trying to normalize the situation, leading to her collapse on the floor. According to reports, Gearhart was mistakenly struck by one of the players in the brawl. Other officials, including Ryan Durham, had rushed in to assist Gearhart along with the security staff. A college basketball page on X shared a glimpse of how this event unfolded at the Pensacola Bay Center.

“NEW: A HUGE fight erupted at South Alabama/Coastal Carolina women’s basketball game. A female ref got knocked out COLD 😳,” the caption of the post read.

Gearhart was immediately provided with medical assistance following the incident. Harris and Tracey, the centers of the brawl, were ejected from the game after receiving technical fouls. Additionally, Harris received a one-game suspension under NCAA rules for her disciplinary actions. Hueston was suspended for the entire season, as she tried to land the first blow on Harris.

Cordasia Harris and South Alabama eventually had the last laugh as the Jaguars clinched a 10-point win. But it was the rare incident involving game official Gearhart that got all the spotlight on social media, as fans didn’t hesitate to share their perspectives.

Sarcasm and Frustrations Fuel South Alabama-Coastal Carolina Game

“looks like she jumped in the middle of her swing lol,” wrote a fan.

“These dudes are out of control,” commented another.

With the respective benches also joining the brawl on the court, the game was left at a crossroads, and it eventually culminated in Marla Gearhart getting hit. Both parties faced disastrous repercussions, as mentioned, with a total of 8 ejections. South Alabama sustained the most damage, with six bench players facing ejection, in addition to Harris.

As a result, the Jaguars will miss their top three scorers in Amyah Sutton (11.8 ppg), Cordasia Harris (11.2 ppg), and Daniela Gonzalez (9.8 ppg). It is a huge blow for the team, given their next contest is against a formidable Texas State.

“Who said there’s no fighting in women’s basketball?” added a netizen.

Physicality in basketball is often associated with men’s basketball in the current landscape. But the element has quietly crept into women’s basketball, too. Be it a brawl in high school games or the excessive physicality displayed by top teams like LSU, women’s teams have always shown an aggressive approach on the court.

The growing number of technical fouls in the WNBA per season (140 in 2023 to 166 in 2024) also adds weight to the trend of increased physicality. Yet despite that, hitting an official on the court is something that transcends physicality, and the fans perfectly highlighted it.

“Whoever hit her basketball career is over,” wrote another.

“Even if she faking yall don’t understand, he already hit one ref 😂😂😂 she cooked either way, and she actually hit her too so what’s the excuse here? The jokes ain’t gone help 💀 ha dumb ass gone,” chimed in another.

As per the visuals, there’s no certainty who landed the blow on official Gearhart. But it’s seemingly clear that Tracey Hueston did make a subtle contact with the first official who tried to separate the two players. Thus, it can’t be denied that Hueston was most at fault. A season suspension for her means that she won’t be seen in any more Coastal Carolina games any more.

Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Pederson gave a brief on how this incident involving Hueston impacts their program. “It’s unfortunate we had the incident with South (Alabama) today,” he said. “I know Tracey Hueston regrets that. She’s an incredible model citizen off the floor and she knows she can’t act that way. That was extremely frustrating for everybody, certainly something we don’t approve of in this program.”

With this defeat, Coastal Carolina is out of the Sun Belt Championship. On the other hand, South Alabama will move to the third round to face Texas State on March 5. The game is set to tip off at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Pensacola Bay Center. Can the Jaguars turn up in the game while missing three key players? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.