Nebraska’s Natalie Potts Forced Into Tough Injury Decision on Thursday

The Nebraska Cornhuskers entered the 2025-26 NCAA season with a roster built to push deep into the Big Ten conference. But the team’s biggest storyline has centered on a key player’s absence from the court. For months, redshirt sophomore Natalie Potts has remained one of the most anticipated names in Nebraska’s plans, with fans waiting for the moment the former Big Ten Freshman of the Year could finally rejoin the rotation. That moment, however, will have to wait.

On Thursday, Nebraska announced that Potts will not return to competition this season as she continues rehabilitating a knee injury.

While many hoped that she could work her way back into the game later this season, Potts and the team decided more time was necessary for her recovery.

“I am making slow but steady progress, and I appreciate the thoughts and encouragement of Husker fans everywhere,” Potts said, according to a press release by the program. “I love my teammates and coaches and will give them my full support as we push for the postseason. I really want to be out there fighting to win with them, but I am just not in a position to do that yet.”

As a freshman in 2023-24, Natalie Potts started all 35 games and helped Nebraska reach the second round of the Tournament. She averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, quickly establishing herself as one of the Huskers’ core pieces.

However, her sophomore season was even stronger. Through the first four games of the 2024-25 season, Potts was averaging 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds before suffering a knee injury in the fifth game against North Alabama on Nov. 19. After suffering a knee injury, she had to undergo surgery on Dec. 4, 2024, and became eligible for a medical redshirt.

Even though Natalie Potts has been able to participate in game-day shootarounds, Nebraska head coach Amy Williams emphasized that the program believes giving her more time is the best path forward.

“Natalie is working diligently and progressing with her rehabilitation,” Williams said. “At this time, we believe that it is in the best interest of her long-term health to give her more time to continue to progress and gain confidence with her return to full participation.”

But while this decision is a major blow in the short term, Potts plans to return for her fourth year at Nebraska in 2026-27 with up to three years of eligibility remaining.

How have the Cornhuskers performed without Natalie Potts so far?

Without their star sophomore, the Cornhuskers have largely managed to keep themselves in the national conversation throughout the season.

While her absence removed a major piece from their frontcourt, Nebraska has still looked like a team capable of making noise, though the team has clearly struggled to adjust against tougher opponents.

As of late January, the Huskers currently sit at 16–5 overall and 5–5 in their conference.

They were nearly untouchable in their non-conference slate, opening the season with a dominant 12–0 start. During that stretch, the Cornhuskers overwhelmed opponents with their pace and offensive firepower, winning by an average margin of almost 20 points.

January 28, 2026, Lincoln, Nebraska, USA: Nebraska Cornhuskers guard CALLIN HAKE 14 looks for a way by a Northwestern Wildcats defender

But once the Big Ten play began, reality hit them hard. Without Natalie Potts’ defensive versatility and reliable interior presence, Nebraska has struggled against the league’s most physical teams. Their first loss came against the USC Trojans, followed by another loss to Iowa. And just when fans thought they were making a comeback after two wins, they went on to lose three more consecutive games.

Still, they are far from collapsing.

While Britt Prince has taken on the role of offensive centerpiece, averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists per game, Amiah Hargrove has stepped into the starting lineup and provided toughness and rebounding, contributing 12.3 points and 5.9 boards nightly. And with them, the Cornhuskers are finally building momentum again.

The key question now is whether that momentum is enough to overcome their frontcourt deficiencies and make a legitimate postseason run.