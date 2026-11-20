The Big Ten has made a habit of ticking off Tom Izzo. In 2023, it adopted two-hours-before-kickoff football reports. In August 2026, it expanded to four per week. Now the conference wants college basketball coaches to do the same, even though the NCAA has not fully implemented it for the sport. Izzo says the rule makes next to no sense for coaches, players, or fans.

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“It wouldn’t change any… Big Ten play or not. I can tell the NCAA, I will never say what my guys are unless he’s on a cast,” Izzo told the media following the Spartans’ practice on Thursday.

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This take came right after Michigan State suffered a loss by 15 points (61 to 46) against Tennessee this week.

“Why would I? What am I gonna say? He’s not gonna play? He could play? I never heard of such a dumb rule in all my life. It benefits nobody,” he added. “Not the parents, not the players, not the coaches, not the fans. Unless you’re a gambler. Then it benefits them. I really don’t give a d*** about the gamblers. So they will never get from me when I’m gonna play a guy or when I’m not. If I’m get fined for it, I love it. I love it. That’s how asinine I think that rule is,” the 71-year-old said.

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Safe to say Izzo won’t be entertaining this new rule anytime soon. The old-fashioned head coach has been with Michigan State since 1995 and is the longest-tenured basketball coach in the Big Ten Conference.

He has frequently led his program to multiple deep NCAA tournament runs, including eight Final Fours, 11 Big Ten regular season titles, and six Big Ten tournament titles. While the cherry on the cake is leading his program to the 2000 NCAA championship, the Spartans have yet to reach the mountaintop in 26 years.

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But as you can guess, with Izzo in his 32nd season at Michigan State, this isn’t the first time he’s had an issue with the Big Ten Conference. Far from it.

In February 2023, Michigan State’s game against Minnesota on the 15th was postponed following the tragic campus shooting in East Lansing. Izzo wanted to reschedule the game, but the Big Ten had yet to clarify when— or whether— it would happen. Izzo publicly expressed frustration with the conference’s handling of the situation, particularly its lack of communication.

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“In the last 10 days since this has happened, I’ve had a lot of things on my plate. One is not to be the commissioner or the head of the Big Ten or the scheduling man or any of those people… So, yeah, I’m a little frustrated,” Izzo said.

A few months prior, following the infamous Michigan-Michigan State football tunnel altercation, the Big Ten fined the latter $100,000, the largest in the conference’s history, and suspended Spartans player Khary Crump for eight games. Meanwhile, Michigan only received a public reprimand. Izzo wasn’t pleased with the difference in punishment.

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“I’m completely upset with it. I think to get a $100,000 fine — a suspension of a player is fine, but to get a fine like that and then the other school gets reprimanded. What the h***does ‘reprimanded’ mean?” he said.

Izzo’s Spartans have gotten to a good start in the 2026-27 college basketball season. With a 4-1 record and a recent loss against No. 14 Tennessee, the Spartans will look to start a winning streak again when they face the Detroit Titans on Saturday.