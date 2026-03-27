New UNC Intel Is Sending a Message Dusty May Can’t Ignore

While Dusty May prepares his Michigan team to take on Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines’ head coach could use the circulating rumors about the available UNC head coach job to his advantage.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are attracting interest from almost every big coaching name in college basketball after the program let go of Hubert Davis. Dusty May is one coach UNC is reportedly interested in. And according to Jeff Goodman, Dusty May could use UNC’s interest to request more funding for his college program at Michigan.

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Speaking on the latest episode of the Field of 68: After Dark podcast, Goodman said, “We don’t know the level of interest so far of Dusty May. [He’s] done an incredible job in two years. Has a team that could go to the Final Four. Went to the Final Four at FAU. Surprise! And he’s done an incredible job at Michigan. And they’ve got to step up kind of their resources.”

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“Could Dusty use this one as a leverage play? Maybe, as a lot of these guys do to get more NIL these days, as much as anything else… So I think some things need to be ramped up for this Michigan basketball program for Dusty May to stay there.”

While Dusty May has stated that he’s happy to stay at Michigan, he will note the difference in resources available to him compared to what UNC will allocate to its project.

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UNC is a blueblood and has a long-standing rivalry with Duke. The Tar Heels have continued to invest heavily in their program, highlighted by their decision to let Hubert Davis go, despite the potential $5.3 million severance package they could end up paying.

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While five seniors will graduate from the Michigan program, including star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, key figures like Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. could enter the NBA Draft. Dusty May will probably have to spearhead a roster overhaul at Michigan after March Madness and could use more funds to take advantage of the transfer portal to compensate for the aforementioned departures.

“I want Dusty to be the coach at Michigan for a long time and continue to achieve great success,” Michigan AD Warde Manuel has expressed his desire to keep May. “I will actively work with him towards making that happen.”

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The Michigan Wolverines have dominated the Big Ten this season under Dusty May, losing to Wisconsin in regular-season conference play. In fact, Michigan has lost to just three teams so far this season and will face an Alabama team without one of its key scoring figures, Aden Holloway.

Dusty May & Co. are favorites to go through to the Elite 8 and face off against Iowa State for a spot in the Final Four. If Michigan beats Iowa State, Dusty May would be leading a college program to the Final Four for the second time in the last four years, having reached the stage previously with Florida Atlantic.

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For now, it looks like UNC might have to look elsewhere, as Dusty May and Michigan are likely to extend their relationship beyond this season.

Stephen A. Smith offers a unique solution to the UNC head coach hunt

While UNC is looking to usher in a new era of success for its men’s basketball team after Hubert Davis’ departure, the Tar Heels’ results will always be measured against those of rival Duke. And according to basketball expert Stephen A. Smith, this hiring could lead to UNC competing against its rival.

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Stephen A. Smith has suggested Kenny Smith’s name for the UNC job, stating that the former Tar Heels’ player should be the program’s priority in their search for a new head coach.

“Maybe because of NIL, the transfer portal, and all of the new age of college sports, and college basketball in particular, they would look outside,” Smith said on First Take.

“But to me, don’t do it until you’re absolutely 100 percent sure Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith is not available. The man is brilliant at the game of basketball. He’s a savant in that regard. But most importantly, I believe Kenny Smith can recruit. He’s very, very connected to youth basketball throughout this country. I believe that he will compete with Scheyer in recruiting. Because that’s the reality that I believe would take place, that’s what it comes down to for me.”

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While the current names floating around are not connected to UNC, as the program is rumored to be thinking of moving away from the North Carolina way after the Hubert Davis situation, Kenny Smith offers NBA experience, college basketball knowledge, and a sharp mind for basketball, while allowing UNC to maintain its tradition.

Kenny does not come with head coaching experience, though. But the Tar Heels could take a chance and back the 61-year-old, especially with almost every top name in college basketball likely to come with a high cost. North Carolina could bank on Kenny to recruit well, equipping the 61-year-old with a considerable budget.

Whether May leverages the UNC opening for a better deal at Michigan or the Tar Heels pivot to an unconventional candidate like Kenny Smith, the decision will set the course for two of college basketball’s premier programs.