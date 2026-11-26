Two players carried the Iowa Hawkeyes past Utah—so could the rest of the roster produce when Jan Jensen needed scoring depth? In Monday’s win over previously unbeaten Utah, Dani Carnegie and Ava Heiden generated 70.7% of Iowa’s points (53 of 75), leaving everyone else with just 22 combined. Their next game in Nassau would reveal whether that scoring imbalance persisted.

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Iowa faced Navy for the first time on Wednesday, November 25, at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center, in its final Pink Flamingo Championship game. After the Iowa Women’s Basketball X account marked the finish with a victory graphic, Jensen discussed the response to her halftime message in Iowa Athletics’ postgame report:

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“To have a second half like that after I kind of fired them up a little bit at halftime. I’m very happy about the response.”

As highlighted in the program’s official X post, the Iowa Hawkeyes dismantled Navy 104–48, improving to 7–1 and stretching their winning streak to five games. Navy had built an eight-point cushion at 20–12 midway through the first quarter before Iowa rallied for a 50–38 halftime lead. Out of the break, Iowa outscored the Midshipmen 54–10 to finish 2–0 in the Bahamas.

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How the Iowa Hawkeyes Turned a Depth Question Into a Record-Setting Rout

Crossing the century mark rewrote the Baha Mar record book, eclipsing the Pink Flamingo and Nassau Championship standard of 93 that Utah posted against Alabama in November 2022. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, reaching triple digits also ended an 11-month wait since hanging 102 on Lindenwood on December 13, 2025. Bria Medina pushed Iowa past Utah’s mark with 3:53 left before Layla Hays converted Taylor Stremlow’s 250th career assist to reach 100.

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The rout grew out of a suffocating defensive clinic across the final 20 minutes. Fifteen straight Iowa points opened the third quarter on the way to a 34–6 period, and Navy never recovered during a 20–4 fourth. Across both second-half periods, the Midshipmen misfired on 34 of 36 shots (5.6%), went 0-for-18 from deep, and endured a 15:51 floor drought until Saran Moschella scored inside with eight seconds left.

All 11 players in an Iowa uniform scored, fronted by Carnegie’s 19 points—14 in a blistering opening quarter—and four triples. Freshman McKenna Woliczko missed just two of nine attempts for 18 points, six boards, and three blocks, while Heiden logged her third double-double this season (13 points, 12 rebounds). Off the bench, Stremlow paired 13 points and six assists while surpassing 200 career rebounds, and Journey Houston added 10 points and four steals.

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Physicality showed up across the stat sheet, with the Iowa Hawkeyes holding a 29-board rebounding edge (61–32), converting 46 paint points to Navy’s 10, and assisting on 27 of 36 baskets while shooting a season-best 40.0% from three (12-of-30). Early on, Zoe Mesuch (17 of her 19 points before halftime) and Zanai Barnett-Gay (17 points, 12-of-13 on free throws) kept Navy competitive. Once Iowa tightened perimeter pressure after halftime, Mesuch managed just one basket.

That scoring balance reversed Monday’s 75–66 win over Utah, in which Woliczko scored eight, and Houston went scoreless while Carnegie (27) and Heiden (26) carried the load. Hours later on the same Nassau court, No. 2 Michigan made a parallel tournament pivot, shifting from three double-figure scorers in Monday’s 79–58 win over Miami to five in a 102–56 rout of Toledo. Unlike Michigan, which got 86 points from its starters and 16 from reserves, Iowa poured in 41 bench points (to Navy’s four) to outscore the Wolverines and claim the tournament mark.

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Since suffering their only defeat in a 91–79 loss at UConn on November 8, the Iowa Hawkeyes have rattled off five straight victories. That surge includes wins over Northern Iowa (78–40), Montana State (76–60), Utah, Navy, and a pivotal 75–65 victory on November 15 that handed then-No. 8 Vanderbilt its first loss. Defense has anchored the 7–1 start, with Iowa going 3–0 on neutral floors and holding seven of eight foes under 70 points.

Returning stateside with a fuller offensive blueprint, the Iowa Hawkeyes visit Drake in Des Moines on Tuesday, December 1, before hosting Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on December 5 for their Big Ten opener. Having won twice in the Bahamas through completely different scoring formulas, Jensen’s roster now faces the test of sustaining that bench production once conference play begins.