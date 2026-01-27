No. 5 Nebraska vs No. 3 Michigan Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

The No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers put their perfect 20-0 record on the line against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in a pivotal Big Ten showdown. The Wolverines, on the other hand, have won 18 games this season, and the only loss Dusty May’s team suffered so far was against the Wisconsin Badgers. Since then, they’ve been on a four-game winning streak.
With the first top-five matchup in Nebraska history around the corner, is this the week that the Cornhuskers finally break?
How to watch Nebraska vs Michigan?
Day and Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI
TV: Peacock
Nebraska vs Michigan: Injury Report
According to Scacchoops.com, here are the injuries for both teams.
Nebraska Cornhuskers:
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Braden Frager
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Connor Essegian
|Ankle
|OUT
|Henry Burt
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ugnius Jarusevicius
|Undisclosed
|Questionable
Michigan Wolverines:
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Charlie May
|Thumb
|OUT
|Ricky Liburd
|Redshirt
|OUT
|Winters Grady
|Undisclosed
|Questionable
Nebraska vs Michigan: Predicted Lineups
Nebraska Cornhuskers:
|Position
|Player
|G
|Sam Hoiberg
|G
|Jamarques Lawrence
|G
|Pryce Sandfort
|F
|Berke Büyüktuncel
|C
|Rienk Mast
Michigan Wolverines:
|Position
|Player
|G
|Elliot Cadeau
|G
|Nimari Burnett
|F
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|F
|Morez Johnson Jr.
|C
|Aday Mara
Preview and Prediction
On paper, this matchup looks straightforward. Michigan will play at home and is favored by ESPN Analytics, which gives them an 80.7% win probability.
However, Nebraska’s perfect record will make this game anything but easy. The Wolverines have played one of the toughest schedules in the country and haven’t blinked, piling up convincing Quadrant 1 wins both on the road and at neutral sites. With elite rim protection and one of the nation’s best defensive efficiency ratings, they have made life miserable for opposing scorers all season, limiting them to just 68.6 per game.
On the other hand, the Cornhuskers have limited their opponents to just 65.0 points per game. If you look at the games they’ve played so far, they can win ugly, close games against ranked teams, including road victories in hostile environments. If we take a look at the players, Pryce Sandfort and Rienk Mast give Nebraska the shooting and playmaking needed to stay competitive in conference games, while Sam Hoiberg quietly stabilizes everything in the backcourt.
However, the real battle will come down to style.
If Michigan dictates tempo, this could turn into another statement win. However, if Nebraska drags the game into a high-volume shooting contest, the pressure will shift quickly. Freshman Frager’s absence will hurt them, though.
This game will be the ultimate stress test.
Prediction: Michigan controls the tempo late and pulls away.
Final Pick: Michigan wins.
Projected Score: Michigan 80, Nebraska 72
