No. 5 Nebraska vs No. 3 Michigan Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

The No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers put their perfect 20-0 record on the line against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in a pivotal Big Ten showdown. The Wolverines, on the other hand, have won 18 games this season, and the only loss Dusty May’s team suffered so far was against the Wisconsin Badgers. Since then, they’ve been on a four-game winning streak.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the first top-five matchup in Nebraska history around the corner, is this the week that the Cornhuskers finally break?

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Nebraska vs Michigan?

Day and Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: Peacock

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska vs Michigan: Injury Report

According to Scacchoops.com, here are the injuries for both teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Nebraska Cornhuskers:

Player Injury Status Braden Frager Ankle Questionable Connor Essegian Ankle OUT Henry Burt Knee Questionable Ugnius Jarusevicius Undisclosed Questionable

Michigan Wolverines:

ADVERTISEMENT

Player Injury Status Charlie May Thumb OUT Ricky Liburd Redshirt OUT Winters Grady Undisclosed Questionable

Nebraska vs Michigan: Predicted Lineups

Nebraska Cornhuskers:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player G Sam Hoiberg G Jamarques Lawrence G Pryce Sandfort F Berke Büyüktuncel C Rienk Mast

Michigan Wolverines:

Position Player G Elliot Cadeau G Nimari Burnett F Yaxel Lendeborg F Morez Johnson Jr. C Aday Mara

ADVERTISEMENT

Preview and Prediction

On paper, this matchup looks straightforward. Michigan will play at home and is favored by ESPN Analytics, which gives them an 80.7% win probability.

However, Nebraska’s perfect record will make this game anything but easy. The Wolverines have played one of the toughest schedules in the country and haven’t blinked, piling up convincing Quadrant 1 wins both on the road and at neutral sites. With elite rim protection and one of the nation’s best defensive efficiency ratings, they have made life miserable for opposing scorers all season, limiting them to just 68.6 per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Players Era Championship-Michigan at Auburn Nov 25, 2025 Las Vegas, NV, USA Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts after a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game against the Auburn Tigers at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Las Vegas Michelob ULTRA Arena NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251125_ps_al2_0020

On the other hand, the Cornhuskers have limited their opponents to just 65.0 points per game. If you look at the games they’ve played so far, they can win ugly, close games against ranked teams, including road victories in hostile environments. If we take a look at the players, Pryce Sandfort and Rienk Mast give Nebraska the shooting and playmaking needed to stay competitive in conference games, while Sam Hoiberg quietly stabilizes everything in the backcourt.

However, the real battle will come down to style.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Michigan dictates tempo, this could turn into another statement win. However, if Nebraska drags the game into a high-volume shooting contest, the pressure will shift quickly. Freshman Frager’s absence will hurt them, though.

This game will be the ultimate stress test.

Prediction: Michigan controls the tempo late and pulls away.

Final Pick: Michigan wins.

Projected Score: Michigan 80, Nebraska 72