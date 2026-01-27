Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/College Basketball

No. 5 Nebraska vs No. 3 Michigan Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

ByOjus Verma

Jan 27, 2026 | 6:00 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

No. 5 Nebraska vs No. 3 Michigan Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

ByOjus Verma

Jan 27, 2026 | 6:00 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers put their perfect 20-0 record on the line against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in a pivotal Big Ten showdown. The Wolverines, on the other hand, have won 18 games this season, and the only loss Dusty May’s team suffered so far was against the Wisconsin Badgers. Since then, they’ve been on a four-game winning streak.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the first top-five matchup in Nebraska history around the corner, is this the week that the Cornhuskers finally break?

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Nebraska vs Michigan?

Day and Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Top Stories

Dana White Shares Update On Hospitalized Paddy Pimblett After UFC 324

Bills Officially Cut Ties With 4 Players as Josh Allen Remain Without HC After Philip Rivers Quits

Strahan Family in Mourning as Michael Strahan’s Cancer-Free Daughter Grieves Close Friend’s Loss After Cancer Battle

Max Scherzer’s “Unfinished Business” Sends Clear Signal to Blue Jays After Honest Plea to All 30 MLB Teams

Paddy Pimblett Suspended From Competition After UFC 324 Bout Against Justin Gaethje

Cooper Kupp’s Wife Fires Back at Rams for ‘Disrespecting’ Him After Reported Retirement Push Before Seahawks Move

TV: Peacock

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska vs Michigan: Injury Report

According to Scacchoops.com, here are the injuries for both teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Nebraska Cornhuskers:

PlayerInjuryStatus
Braden FragerAnkleQuestionable
Connor EssegianAnkleOUT
Henry BurtKneeQuestionable
Ugnius JaruseviciusUndisclosedQuestionable

Michigan Wolverines:

ADVERTISEMENT

PlayerInjuryStatus
Charlie MayThumbOUT
Ricky LiburdRedshirtOUT
Winters GradyUndisclosedQuestionable

Nebraska vs Michigan: Predicted Lineups

Nebraska Cornhuskers:

ADVERTISEMENT

PositionPlayer
GSam Hoiberg
GJamarques Lawrence
GPryce Sandfort
FBerke Büyüktuncel
CRienk Mast

Michigan Wolverines:

PositionPlayer
GElliot Cadeau
GNimari Burnett
FYaxel Lendeborg
FMorez Johnson Jr.
CAday Mara

ADVERTISEMENT

Preview and Prediction

On paper, this matchup looks straightforward. Michigan will play at home and is favored by ESPN Analytics, which gives them an 80.7% win probability.

However, Nebraska’s perfect record will make this game anything but easy. The Wolverines have played one of the toughest schedules in the country and haven’t blinked, piling up convincing Quadrant 1 wins both on the road and at neutral sites. With elite rim protection and one of the nation’s best defensive efficiency ratings, they have made life miserable for opposing scorers all season, limiting them to just 68.6 per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

On the other hand, the Cornhuskers have limited their opponents to just 65.0 points per game. If you look at the games they’ve played so far, they can win ugly, close games against ranked teams, including road victories in hostile environments. If we take a look at the players, Pryce Sandfort and Rienk Mast give Nebraska the shooting and playmaking needed to stay competitive in conference games, while Sam Hoiberg quietly stabilizes everything in the backcourt.

However, the real battle will come down to style.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Michigan dictates tempo, this could turn into another statement win. However, if Nebraska drags the game into a high-volume shooting contest, the pressure will shift quickly. Freshman Frager’s absence will hurt them, though.

This game will be the ultimate stress test.

Prediction: Michigan controls the tempo late and pulls away.

Final Pick: Michigan wins.

Projected Score: Michigan 80, Nebraska 72

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT