John Calipari has 909 career wins, the fourth most by any Division I coach, and yet on Thursday night, he admitted he doesn’t know how to stop a run. Arkansas led by seven with 13:31 left in Detroit. Then Jeremy Fears Jr. banked in a heat-check three, and the game flipped in minutes. By the time it ended, Jordan Smith Jr.’s game-tying shot had rattled around the rim and fallen out at the buzzer, and the Razorbacks had lost 70-67.

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John Calipari was honest afterward:

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“I call it stop the bleeding. We have no idea how to stop the bleeding. You get fouled. Then you go make fouls. Then you go stop ’em two or three times. You just stop the bleeding. We have no idea about that. We’re just trying to make that next play. That’s my job as a coach to teach them.”

Simply put, when the other team goes on a run, you have to slow it down. Get to the line, get a few stops, and make the game stop sliding. Arkansas couldn’t.

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Arkansas finished with 16 personal fouls, just one more than Michigan State’s 15.

During the 21-2 burst, the Razorbacks went 1-for-10 from the floor. They also missed their first 11 threes of the second half. Michigan State made 10 shots in a row at one point and shot 17-of-21 after halftime, including 6-of-6 from three.

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John Calipari said as much.

“In the second half [they] ran their stuff. But the biggest thing is, when they had open shots, they made them.”

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What makes it sting is how well the first half went. Arkansas led 31-27 at the break on strong defense, and both teams struggled to score. It was also an eight-point lead early in the second half.

Then Michigan State’s Jordan Scott hit back-to-back corner threes, and Carr’s breakaway dunk with 11:21 left lit up the building. The Spartans scored 15 straight points.

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It was 61-49 with 5:38 to play.

Free throws were part of the problem for both teams. Arkansas went 10-of-16 at the line, and Michigan State was only 8-of-18. Fears missed four of his 10, including the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds left. That gave Arkansas one last look. Smith’s three came up inches short.

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Smith, a freshman, was the bright spot. He finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, plus five steals and two blocks. He scored 19 of his points in the second half on 7-of-11 shooting. Everyone else on Arkansas went 6-of-23 in that half, and Jeremiah Wilkinson was 0-for-7.

Arkansas also shot 3-of-23 from three for the game. That is why Smith’s last shot mattered so much.

Smith wasn’t hiding from it either.

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“Really frustrating, especially because we could have put ourselves in a better situation towards the end of the game,” he said. “Like missed free throws, we didn’t shoot the ball off from the three, but you know, at the end of the day, it’s just really just a building block for us to get better overall.

“Could have won that game,” he added, “Didn’t go our way, so we’re just going to keep learning.”

There is a pattern here.

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Arkansas lost to Indiana 81-76 on Nov. 17 after leading in the second half. Now it has done it again against Michigan State. The Razorbacks are 0-3 against high-major teams, with losses to Virginia, Indiana and Michigan State. It is also the third straight year Arkansas has lost a Thanksgiving showdown.

Since taking over, Calipari is 6-13 against AP top-15 teams.

John Calipari sounded more tired than angry.

“We had what we had all year, a little lapse,” he said. “I’m going to grieve for 24 hours. Then I’ll be over this, and I’ll move on to the next game.”

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He also praised the fight late.

“What I’m really proud of is, they didn’t quit at the end.”

Next, Arkansas goes to North Carolina on Tuesday, then faces No. 8 Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 19. Those are its last two power-conference games before SEC play.

“We got to win one of these games,” John Calipari said. “Can’t lose all of them.”