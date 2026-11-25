A matchup between Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies and Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks is always going to be one heck of a game. However, for On3 reporter Talia Goodman, when two key players from either side have to miss the contest, the matchup does seem to lose a little bit of its juice.

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That was a perspective Chloe Kitts’ father, Jason Kitts, seemingly disagreed with. After Goodman shared her thoughts ahead of Tuesday’s showdown, he was quick to make his feelings known.

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“UConn vs. South Carolina had the potential to be the game of the year. But no Joyce Edwards. And no KK Arnold. Suddenly this game means a whole lot less,” Goodman wrote.

And in response, Jason Kitts offered a rather blunt six-word reply: “No one cares what you think.”

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In truth, neither Joyce Edwards nor KK Arnold featured in South Carolina’s 65-56 victory over UConn on Tuesday. South Carolina junior forward Joyce Edwards was ruled out approximately an hour before tip-off due to an illness. Similarly, Huskies senior guard KK Arnold suffered a lower-body injury during shootaround earlier in the day. Although she participated in pregame warmups while listed as a game-time decision, she was ultimately scratched from the lineup shortly before tip-off.

To an extent, Goodman’s perspective on the absence of these two players was understandable. Both are indispensable contributors to their respective programs, although they anchor their teams in very different ways. Edwards has established herself as South Carolina’s primary scoring engine and interior presence. Across the six games she has played this season, the junior forward has averaged 18 points on 60% shooting. She also averages 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

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KK Arnold, on the other hand, is UConn’s floor general and perimeter defensive catalyst. The senior guard plays a crucial role in orchestrating the Huskies’ offense. She averages a team-high 5.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game while contributing 8.2 points on an impressive 41.7% shooting from beyond the arc. Her absence therefore meant UConn was without one of its most important playmakers and defensive disruptors.

However, regardless of the absence of these two players, it is safe to say the Huskies-Gamecocks showdown still delivered nothing short of a spectacle. With South Carolina missing its 18-point-per-game leader in Edwards, senior guard Tessa Johnson took matters into her own hands.

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She erupted for a career-high 32 points to account for nearly half of the Gamecocks’ total scoring. For the Huskies, Sarah Strong also had a remarkable outing, recording a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double. It was also a productive night for Jason Kitts’ daughter, Chloe, who finished with five points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the victory.

Beyond the individual performances, the game also featured a jaw-dropping momentum swing that completely changed the complexion of the contest. UConn opened with a 7-0 run and maintained its advantage deep into the second quarter. But South Carolina eventually found its rhythm and unleashed a relentless 22-2 surge, capped by 16 unanswered points in the final two-plus minutes of the first half.

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The run ended with Agot Makeer knocking down a four-point play with three seconds left to give the Gamecocks a commanding 38-22 halftime advantage. It was also the first time UConn had conceded a 16-0 run since March 2023.

While neither team shot particularly well, the game turned out to be a physical rock fight. South Carolina’s defensive performance was something to behold. The Gamecocks held UConn to just 26.6% shooting from the floor. The Huskies managed only 17 of their 64 field-goal attempts. It was reportedly UConn’s worst shooting performance since at least the 1994-95 season.

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The defeat, while adding to UConn’s uncharacteristic slow start to the season, also carried historical significance, marking just the second time the Huskies had ever lost at Mohegan Sun Arena. They entered the contest boasting an impressive 49-1 all-time record at the venue.

This is also coach Dawn Staley’s second consecutive victory over Geno Auriemma’s UConn. The first came in last spring’s Final Four semifinal that saw both coaches get into a heated postgame exchange.

Ultimately, while Goodman may have felt that the absence of Edwards and Arnold would take something away from the highly anticipated matchup, South Carolina’s performance showed that there was still plenty of basketball worth watching.