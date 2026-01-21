No. 1 Prospect Tyran Stokes Makes Bill Self’s Private Message Public

Time and time again, Tyran Stokes has helped Rainier Beach out of jams. At the Hoophall Classic, he was on it, again. Stokes, the No. 1 senior prospect in the country, poured in 37 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and three blocks. Naturally, his college preference was in focus over the weekend with top programs like Kentucky and Kansas vying for him. Stokes revealed what Bill Self said to nudge him towards the Jayhawks.

Initially, Kansas was behind in the picture when Stokes announced his shortlist. It was down to Kentucky, Oregon, and Kansas, but he was pegged to join the Wildcats. Every prediction and recruiting decision pointed towards Stokes playing for Mark Pope next season. But then time passed, and the announcement did not come. The mood changed, and now, Kansas is looking like the front-runners for the No.1 recruit.

Talking about his relationship with the Kansas Jayhawks, Stokes revealed Bill Self’s encouraging words from years ago. “I mean, since I’ve started high school basketball, Coach Self has always told me that I’m the No. 1 player in the world,” Stokes told 247Sports. There is a reason why Self and many others have the same opinion.

The Rainier Beach standout is a 6-foot-7 high-flying forward with freakish athleticism and one of the most complete physical profiles in recent memory. “But while he’s built like a forward, he can make plays like a guard with an ability to create off the dribble and an innate understanding of how to instinctively find a path to the rim, even when one doesn’t seem to initially present itself,” writes Adam Finkelstein.

Does that stature remind you of someone? Yes, Darryn Peterson, the No.1 recruit of the 2025 class, is also balling at Kansas this season. Much like Peterson, Stokes is projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Seeing a similar top recruit thriving (bar the injuries) under Bill Self makes the Jayhawks’ path look even more appealing. National Basketball Director of 247 Sports, Eric Bossi, also emphasised how Bill Self can help Stokes become NBA-ready.

“It’s a situation where people really feel like, for Tyran to reach the most success he can in college and beyond, you really need someone who’s not going to be afraid to get on his case and really demand excellence out of him,” He said on CBS Sports. “And Bill Self certainly is somebody who is not gonna kowtow to a freshman.” The deal is not done yet. And we already know how these predictions can flip over a period of time. Kentucky was once a lock, but now it is falling behind. Stokes refuses to rule Oregon out as well. Despite losing the lead, Kentucky continues pushing for Stokes.

Hope Is Not Lost For Mark Pope As Tyran Stokes Keeps Door Open

Kentucky is facing a plethora of problems when it comes to recruiting. The JMI/NIL deal that UK Athletics has put in place has a unique provision in which players sign away their NIL rights. There are reports of Mark Pope being too emotional at the negotiating table. They have lost predictions from multiple prospects for the 2026 class for a variety of reasons. The team itself is struggling with a 12-6 record. Despite the struggles, they have reportedly continued pressing the accelerator on Tyran Stokes.

According to Jo Tipton, Pope sent assistant coach Jason Hart to watch Stokes in person. And when talking about the Kentucky Wildcats, Stokes emphasized that Pope and Co can help him grow his game. “I would say just development-wise, Coach Pope, Coach Jason Hart, they all, they’ve recruited me, I mean, they know that my game can grow,” He said. “So just showing me in ways that I can grow my game.”

He is setting no timeline for his recruitment, focusing on his current season and the championship with Rainier Beach. But Mark Pope hopes he can turn this around. He doesn’t have a recruit for his class of 2026 yet, despite the vast resources with him. The poor performances this season have put him under the pump already. A commitment from the No.1 recruit would pacify the management and the fans as well.