“No one wanna go to that poverty college”: NCAA World Responds to Tommy Lloyd’s $7.2M Career Announcement

When many fans, including UNC loyalists, expected a major shift to come with a potential coaching change for Tommy Lloyd, the Arizona coach surprisingly dashed all hopes. As one of the sporting world’s most coveted job openings at UNC lined up at his doorstep, he chose to let it go unanswered.

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“I’m happy to announce I’m staying at Arizona,” came the coach’s reply, making the Wildcat fanbase erupt in joy while the Tar Heels keep on searching for a suitable replacement.

Many thought that this would be Lloyd’s last rodeo at Tucson. The murmur around his possible future at North Carolina was getting louder and louder, but now that will go down as nothing more than a mere rumor.

The Wildcats coach announced on Friday that he’s staying put in Tucson on a new five-year deal that will reportedly start at $7.2 million next season. Lloyd praised UNC as “an amazing place,” but recommitted fully to the Wildcats.

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This also means that the staff pool will get a huge bump and incentives brought back to their contract structures. He’ll also no longer report to the AD and get a more freer role in how to run operations.

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Lloyd’s apparent decision to stay and further develop Arizona will obviously be a refreshing aspect, but in hindsight, maybe this was the right thing to do. But Lloyd did send his regards to UNC. “It’s an honor to even be considered for that job,” Lloyd said during his Friday press conference.

The moment the news hit, the fans came out in numbers to voice their opinion on the matter.

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Fans Give Their Opinions On Lloyd Staying At Arizona

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“No one wanna go to that poverty college,” said a commenter taking a dig at UNC.

Well, that might be a backhanded reply, as the Tar Heels are in no way poor, but that doesn’t negate the fact that future coaches won’t have to deal with a few problems of their own. North Carolina is currently in the midst of an athletic director change with longtime college sports administrator Bubba Cunningham stepping down and former NASCAR executive Steve Newmark stepping in.

But wait, there’s more to the story.

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“Why would anyone want to walk into UNC and deal with that mess if you can stay at a great program and do just as well?” said another fan, highlighting the predicament UNC is finding itself in.

The situation is caused by the fact that the stakeholders have come to an impasse. They are bitterly divided over whether to renovate or replace the 40-year-old Dean Dome. Then there’s city rivals Duke to contend with, who are leapfrogging everyone else in North Carolina and even the country under Jon Scheyer. Surely that isn’t making matters easy for the Tar Heels.

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For Arizona, though, this news is nothing short of celebration-worthy.

“NOW WIN THE NATTY!!!!,” cheered a Wildcats fan who wants Tommy Lloyd to win the national championship this year.

The fans are putting their faith in Lloyd after he literally resuscitated the team to become contenders yet again. The last time Arizona was at this level was back in 2021, and ironically, they also faced a Michigan team in the Spartans and beat them (80-61) to proceed to the finals.

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The way Tommy Lloyd has rallied this team, it also seems Michigan won’t have it easy by any means. Out of 183 games, he has won 148 of them with a staggering win-loss percent of .809.

But will he be able to stand the test that awaits him?

“Big contract, bigger pressure. March Madness will decide if it’s worth it,” said a fan who is still awaiting to see if the Arizona management made the right move in extending his contract.

Since taking over from Sean Miller, Lloyd has done some really exceptional things with the program. Regional season championships, conference champion, multiple NCAA appearances, but one thing that remains to be achieved is the NCAA championship, and that will throw out any speculation or criticism out of the window.

Sure, the Final Four has already shown what an asset Tommy Lloyd has been to the team, but a championship will totally top that in every manner.

As the uncertainty around Lloyd’s future at Arizona ends, he will now look to establish a new era in Arizona basketball. Only two hurdles remain in his path for now, which he would look to jump over to cross that finish line.