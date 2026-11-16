“My No. 1 Win”: Penny Hardaway Drops Emotional Admission After Being ‘Left for Dead’ Before Comeback Win

After the end of the first half against the Louisville Cardinals, things weren’t looking bright for Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers. Shots were not falling, and they trailed by 11 points. However, the Tigers looked like a different team entering the second half. They completely flipped the script against the No. 10-ranked program.

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Hardaway’s troops put on a massive 57-point performance, all while limiting their opponents to just 26. After the Tigers’ third win of the young season, the former NBA star-turned-head coach has sent a message that would probably keep his doubters at bay.

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“They left us for dead, because Louisville is a great program, great team. And to be able to flip that game in the second half says a lot about our team right now. … This is definitely my No. 1 win (as a coach),” Hardaway said on “The Field of 68: After Dark” show on YouTube.

The Tigers found their offensive rhythm in the second, converting 20 of 27 shots from the field, including seven from outside the arc. Over the whole game, they scored 80% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Louisville fell on the opposite end of the spectrum, converting only 44% of their shots and 56.5% at the charity stripe through four quarters.

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The Tigers’ offense was led by guard Jayden Reid and forward Tylik Weeks, both contributing 24 points. Julius Thedford and Rihards Vavers scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, as four Memphis players finished in double digits.

The reason Hardaway chose those words to commemorate the comeback win is that the Tigers are coming off their worst season under him. In 2025-26, the Tigers went 13-19, and injuries further halted their progress.

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The four-time NBA All-Star is in his ninth season as Tigers head coach, and it’s safe to say he has built a high-profile, talent-driven program for his alma mater. Under him, the Tigers won the 2021 NIT championship and captured AAC Tournament titles in 2023 and 2025. The 2024-25 season was Hardaway’s best, finishing with a 29-6 overall record (16-2 in AAC play) and a No. 5 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Obviously, after such an impressive display, the 2025-26 season hit hard for the Tigers. Hardaway’s future with the program was also a subject of conversation. However, after two straight wins to open the season, including an 80-76 upset over No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones, Hardaway had to remind everyone of his track record with the Tigers.

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“Last year was an anomaly. To me, that’s a one-off … my teams don’t play like that. I’ve done great in the past seven years of winning 20+ games a season with a schedule just like this. So it’s not my first time winning,” Hardaway said (via Clutchpoints). “We’ve always won. Last year was the one year that we didn’t. I know it’s behind us, and I was looking forward to this season. But the Ws are what we do here. It’s been in the history of Memphis; we win games like this. I’m just thankful to win another one.”

To be fair to Hardaway, he is right to put his track record on everyone’s notice. After all, the Tigers have never finished with fewer than 20 wins since 2018, except last season.

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Regardless, the win against Louisville represented Hardaway’s fifth against a top-10 opponent during his Memphis tenure. The program now has much-needed momentum for Sunday, when they host the Evansville Purple Aces.