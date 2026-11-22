There is a number hanging over Kentucky basketball, and it is just under $13 million. That is roughly what it would cost to fire Mark Pope, and after another second-half collapse on a big stage, fans are asking whether the Wildcats should. One former college star thinks the real problem is simpler, and it has nothing to do with the buyout but what happened on the court.

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Former NCAA star Tyler Hansbrough weighed in on what he sees as Kentucky’s biggest problem after the loss to Indiana.

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“In basketball, you have non negotiables, and that’s playing hard defensive and playing physical and rebounding, and they haven’t shown that,” Hansbrough said. “And when you don’t do that, that’s a losing formula. I know we’re gonna talk about Houston… They’re a program that you can look at where they have an identity, and it’s not offense.”

His verdict reflects what unfolded Friday night in Indianapolis. Kentucky led Indiana 47-45 at halftime at Lucas Oil Stadium, then was outscored 45-29 in the second half and lost 90-76. The Wildcats fell to 4-2 and are 0-2 against high-major opponents, following a 20-point loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic.

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Houston, the team Hansbrough pointed to, knocked off top-ranked Florida to reach the Players Era championship.

The strange part is that Kentucky’s offense was not the problem. Milan Momcilovic scored a career-best 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, the team shot about 54% and turned it over only eight times, and the Wildcats still lost by 14. Indiana won the rebounding battle 35-27, while Kentucky’s defense ranks 131st in adjusted efficiency on KenPom.

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The struggles have also reflected in Kentucky’s overall rankings. The Wildcats are 64th on KenPom, their lowest ranking since the 2007-08 season, when Billy Gillispie was the coach, and the second-lowest in the site’s history, which goes back to 1996-97.

It was also Kentucky’s worst loss to Indiana since 2007. KenPom even projects a 1-17 SEC record, though Kentucky Wildcats On SI’s Andrew Stefaniak wrote that he does not expect that to happen.

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Pope, however, sees a team still learning. After the game, he said Kentucky is “chasing the standard” that comes with being a blue-blood program, and that there are no shortcuts. He said the team has a lot of growing to do, and he pointed to the limited Division I experience of his starting frontcourt, though he said he does not view that as an excuse.

But the growing pains have also brought questions about Pope’s record. He is 50-28 through 78 games, a winning percentage of about 64%. His first season went 24-12 (66.7%) with a win over Duke, a share of the NCAA record for wins over AP top-15 teams, a No. 12 finish in the AP poll and a Sweet 16 trip.

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His second season slipped to 22-14 (61.1%) with an early NCAA Tournament exit. TWSN’s Gabe Friedman noted that John Calipari, Tubby Smith and Eddie Sutton each reached 50 wins faster than Pope.

Then there is the money. USA TODAY reported that Kentucky would owe Mark Pope 75% of the $17.25 million left on his contract heading into this season, just under $13 million through April 1, 2027. He signed a five-year deal that runs through 2028-29, so two years would remain after this season.

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Kentucky has faced a similar financial hurdle before, but not with Mark Pope. During John Calipari’s final years in Lexington, his contract carried a buyout of roughly $33.4 million to $35 million if the school fired him without cause. The hefty figure often became a financial obstacle as the Wildcats struggled in the NCAA Tournament. However, Kentucky never had to pay it, as Calipari left voluntarily for Arkansas in April 2024. Unlike Calipari’s situation, Mark Pope’s buyout comes with on-court underperformance, not just time.

Pope has never faced a firing-related buyout situation at his previous head coaching stops at Utah Valley or BYU. His only buyout-related experience came when Kentucky hired him away from BYU in April 2024, paying the school a $6 million buyout to release him from his contract.

Still, the buyout is not the only concern surrounding Mark Pope’s tenure. Expectations are also high because of how much Kentucky has spent. Stefaniak wrote that Pope had more than $20 million to build the roster, and that he has missed on top recruits, including Tyran Stokes, Caleb Holt, Caleb Wilson and Donnie Freeman, while overpaying for second and third options.

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Friedman went further, writing that “Kentucky Needs to Fire Mark Pope,” although he also said the school is not likely to act tomorrow.

Not everyone agrees. In March, some argued that good college coaches are hard to find, and that going with “the devil they know” may be safer than hoping a replacement is better.

Time will give more answers. Kentucky plays Wichita State, then Virginia on Dec. 2 in the SEC/ACC Challenge, then Louisville and North Carolina before SEC play opens Jan. 2 against Oklahoma. Whether the Wildcats can defend and rebound in those games may say more about the $13 million question than any buyout number.