UNC Fans Launch Petition To Fire Hubert Davis After MSU’s Record Thanksgiving Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels recorded their first loss of the 2025-26 NCAA season. In their latest matchup against the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving, the Tar Heels men suffered a devastating loss (74-58) in front of 13.41 million viewers on FOX’s broadcast. And the fans are not happy as they demand that head coach Hubert Davis be fired!

As per reports, this game set a record as FOX’s most-watched college basketball broadcast, with an average of 5.49 million viewers throughout. And in a high-profile game like this, UNC found itself stuck in the mud. The Tar Heels shot a season-worst 38% from the field and just 4-of-23 from deep, never finding the rhythm they needed to keep up with the Spartans.

Even though Henri Veesaar gave UNC a good start in the second half by scoring the team’s first nine points, Michigan State always had an answer. The Spartans dominated the paint 46–34, with Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler combining for 24 points and 17 rebounds. While Defensively, UNC wasn’t as bad, but their every stop was followed by another empty possession, another missed three, making opportunities slip away.

“I feel like we had some open shots from the perimeter and we didn’t shoot the ball very well, but after the game, I told the guys, ‘This is an opportunity for us to learn and to grow, and that’s what we’ll do,” Hubert Davis said in a post-game interview.

In the game, the team’s senior guard, Seth Trimble’s absence could be felt as his leadership and scoring presence would have come in handy, but the star player has been ruled out of the season indefinitely after suffering a broken bone in his left forearm during a team workout.

But as the game ended with a loss under the Tar Heels’ belt, social media quickly erupted with calls to fire head coach Davis.

UNC supporters demand an immediate coaching change by removing Hubert Davis

The frustration wasn’t just about a single defeat; it was about how it happened. The team went only 17% from behind the arc, while the Spartans shot 50%, a performance that can’t be expected for a team that is ranked at No.16. One fan wrote bluntly, “My response is find some damn players that can shoot 3 pointers and Fire that f**k— loser Hubert Davis!!!!” The criticism kept coming as supporters questioned both the effort and direction of the program.

Another fan wrote, “Fire Hubert Davis.” Whereas one more added, “Pathetic. Fire Hubert Davis. This is NOT Carolina Basketball.”

The team’s Point guard, Kyan Evans, during the game didn’t score a single point for nearly seven minutes into the second half and missed all of his three-point attempts. Whereas Luka Bogavac scored 11 points, but only made 1 shot from deep out of his 6 tries.

Imago Mandatory Credits: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

But one fan arguing the issues went beyond roster construction. “People might think our biggest weakness is depth at the 5, but it’s actually that our coach is a m**on.” The team has to deal with in-game adjustments and rotations, as Veesaar was forced to sit on the bench early in the game as he recorded his second foul, resulting in the team never finding their true rhythm.

Furthermore, another wrote, “Breaking news: Hubert Davis is still a bad basketball coach.”

The defeat revealed the struggles of the Tar Heels on both ends of the floor, while Michigan State’s went on to continue their perfect 7-0 start under Tom Izzo. As UNC fans voice their fury online, all eyes now turn to how Davis will respond in the upcoming games and whether the team can recover from such a high-profile setback.