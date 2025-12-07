North Texas Player Enters NCAA History for Rare College Basketball Milestone in 44 Years

How often do you see a 30–30 game in college basketball? Forget college, putting up numbers like that is hard even in high school. History shows that since the 1981–82 season, only two players have ever recorded a 30–30 game in Division I basketball.

No one had done it since Kristine Anigwe on March 3, 2019… until Megan Nestor showed up and became just the third player ever to reach that historic mark.

Megan Nestor delivered one of the all-time great performances in Division I history, putting up 34 points and 31 rebounds to lead UNT women’s basketball to an 81–52 win over Texas Southern on Saturday inside The Super Pit.

“I wasn’t satisfied with my rebounding performance in the last few games,” Nestor said after the win. “I knew I had to crash and rebound today and that’s what I did. I have a motor and I used that today to crash the boards. That’s what I do.”

She came into the matchup averaging 10.6 rebounds per game, but after posting single-digit boards in her last two outings, she responded in the most emphatic way possible.

Nestor exploded out of the gate, pulling down nine rebounds in the first quarter alone. By halftime, she had already registered her fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 16 boards. And she was nowhere near finished.

Early in the fourth quarter, she officially rewrote the record books by breaking the program’s single-game rebounding mark of 26, previously held by Anisha George and Beverly Sampey.

This win pushed the North Texas Mean Green to a 6–3 start to the season. They had been on a two-game skid after losses to Texas Tech and No. 23 Oklahoma State, but bouncing back with a 29-point blowout is a statement win in every sense. And none of it would have been possible without Megan Nestor.

But did you know she wasn’t even meant to play basketball in the first place?

Megan Nestor’s Journey to Becoming a Basketball Player

Nestor didn’t grow up playing basketball. She actually played a sport called netball, which is similar to basketball but has no backboards, and you cannot dribble or run while holding the ball. She played netball for the St. Lucia national team starting at just 11 years old and eventually became the captain of their U-23 senior team. But that’s when everything changed for her.

It was her coach who first told her that her days in netball were over and that she was about to become a basketball player, a sport she never even liked.

“I got a call from my netball coach, and he was like you’re getting a full scholarship to go play basketball,” recalled Nestor in an interview with Sooner Athletic. “I didn’t like basketball. My stepdad was always trying to get me to play basketball for years, but I was always like no because I didn’t like the aggressiveness, even though I’m an aggressive player now.”

Megan Nestor went on to join Wayland Baptist, where she eventually became a two-time NAIA All-American and the 2025 Sooner Athletic Player of the Year. She averaged 15.9 points on 55 percent shooting while also grabbing 13.5 rebounds per game. Things eventually did work out for her in the end.