“Not Anything I Trust”: Ex-Big Ten Star Rules Out Kentucky’s March Madness Run Under Mark Pope

A season that was supposed to surge Kentucky’s dominance under Mark Pope, with a reported $22M squad, has turned into a rapid downslide. The Wildcats have been inconsistent throughout, finding themselves in a precarious spot at 19-11 and 10-7 a few days ahead of the National Championships. While a March Madness run is still in contention for them, given their roster depth, Pope’s team has found an unknown dissent leading up to the Big Dance.

Speaking on the Field of 68 podcast, Brian Butch, a former NBA D-League All-Star and All-Big Ten honoree, boldly claimed that he doesn’t feel the Wildcats will make a Sweet 16 run in March Madness, considering their fragile two-way play..

“There’s not anything I trust about this Kentucky when you look at what they’ve done,” Brian Butch said. “Their half-court offense, I don’t trust. Their defense, I don’t trust. They’ve given up 92,86, 96, like that. When you look at just how the execution of how that plays out, I can’t trust this team. And to me, that’s the frustrating thing.

“I think what they’ve done and how they’ve done it, the way they turn the ball over. Their turnover rates are high. They’re not finding the rhythm in that action, and that’s what going to happen is they’re going to slow you down. I don’t think there’s a part of me that trusts this team at all.”

Imago Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

When the season’s overall statistics are considered, Butch’s assessment fits perfectly. In Pope’s second season as the Wildcats’ head coach, the team has given away north of 10 turnovers per game, which is extremely high for a team that aims to sustain its March Madness ceiling.

However, the team has shown flashes of good offense at times, scoring 81.4 points per game this season. But their defense has been immensely fragile. They have given away 73.4 points per game, which isn’t exceedingly high. But their struggles to defend from half-court have proved costly.

For instance, in their latest game against Texas A&M, the Wildcats allowed 13 successful 3-pointers. It immediately played into the Aggies’ hands, who capitalized with an 11-point win.

Even individual performances add up in this regard. In the absence of pivotal two-way players in Jaaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, much of the offensive load has fallen upon Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen. Both of them have met expectations as well, leading the team across most offensive metrics. But this over-reliance on them and Collin Chandler for offensive output is a great concern for Mark Pope and Co.

For the Kentucky head coach, time’s ticking fast. The conference tournament and the National Championships are just a few weeks away, where a stronger offense and tighter ball security won’t even be optional. But before that, they have one final trial left in their forgettable SEC regular-season play.

Mark Pope expects a ‘great’ contest against the SEC leader

Coming off an immediate 11-point thrashing by unranked Aggies, Mark Pope’s team is in line to face No. 5 Florida. The Gators have displayed sheer consistency this season. Their 10-game winning streak and 15-2 in SEC play perfectly add weight to it. Yet despite that, the Kentucky head coach isn’t bogged down by the Gators’ strengths. Rather, he is expecting a tight game on the court.

Imago December 20, 2025: It took until the second half of Kentucky s 12th game of the 2025-26 season for the Wildcats to have their full roster available to Cats head coach Mark Pope. After UK rallied from 32-25 down at halftime to beat No. 22 St. John s 78-66 in the CBS Sports Classic, the Kentucky coach s vision for his team looked much clearer. – ZUMAm67_ 20251220_zaf_m67_006 Copyright: xRyanxC.xHermensx

“I think their back court is playing better,” Pope said ahead of the Florida game. I think they’re shooting the ball much more consistently and better. So, we’re going to have to find some answers there, continue to be really aggressive offensively, and see what we can do. It’s going to be a great game.”

The Wildcats have already conceded a 9-point defeat against the Gators earlier in the season. 14 turnovers and 26 personal fouls defined that game for Pope and Co. Thus, the Wildcats hope that when they take the court at Rupp Arena on March 7, the offense steps up to take down the SEC leader.

Naturally, this would possibly be the final and best time for Mark Pope’s team to test itself against a top-ranked team, because come the National Championships, they will be facing such teams regularly. The Wildcats are going into the Gators game with an unsurprising 37.2% chance of winning, given the Gators’ recent winning streak.

What are your thoughts on this game? Do let us know in the comments.