Not Everyone Agrees With Coach K’s View of Cam Boozer

Cameron Boozer is proving to be a one-man show for the Duke Blue Devils this season. The freshman is leaving no stone unturned to help his team win the NCAA championship before his probable move to the NBA. His game is getting recognized, but recently, he probably got his best compliment yet from the former legendary Duke Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski himself. However, not everyone is buying into Coach K’s hot take.

“He’s the best (freshman)… To me, it’s not close. This kid is so dependable, so poised… He’s had as good a year as any freshman that has ever played here at Duke,” said coach K without any hesitation, and that probably pushed his stock even higher.

Well, you can’t argue that when it comes from a coach who has been at the helm of Duke for 42 seasons and saw a fair share of emerging talents up close. Cameron Boozer surely has the numbers that make him a top prospect.