Kim Mulkey has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, but LSU’s ongoing legal battle with the SEC has put the head coach in a position where she would rather keep her opinions to herself. With the conference threatening the Tigers’ membership amid an escalating dispute over eligibility rules, the stakes are extending far beyond any one athletic program. Mulkey, meanwhile, has made it clear she isn’t willing to join a battle where her voice may carry little weight.

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During the press conference following LSU’s 84-65 win over Villanova, Kim Mulkey replied to a question from beat reporter Mike Scarbrough when he asked about her opinion on the ongoing lawsuit. Her response was recorded and posted to X by Scarbrough himself.

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“I have lots of opinions about it, but I’m not gonna put myself out there because I’m an employee at LSU, and really, they don’t care what I think.”

The dispute between LSU and the SEC stems from eligibility questions stemming from former professional athletes on the college’s rosters, with the conference arguing that the Tigers’ actions have threatened its ability to enforce rules agreed upon by member institutions.

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It all began when former St. John’s star RJ Luis Jr. tried to join LSU’s men’s basketball roster despite having played in NBA preseason games and previously holding a professional contract with both the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics following his last year in college, the 2024-25 season.

He was blocked by both the NCAA and the SEC from competing, with each citing rules stemming from its eligibility criteria. However, two preliminary injunctions delivered in Louisiana court prevented either of them from stopping Luis, giving LSU the legal authority to roster and play him.

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The first injunction was delivered on August 24, while the latter was released on November 13. Following the second injunction, the SEC let LSU know in writing that it would comply with the court’s ruling and would not fine or penalize the team in any way.

However, the SEC quickly changed its tune. A day before Luis’ debut against UL Monroe on November 18, the conference released a statement declaring Luis’ rostering a “disappointing development.”

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“LSU’s decision today to rely on its own interpretation of the Court’s order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of membership in the Southeastern Conference,” the SEC’s statement read.

“This is a deeply concerning and disappointing development. The Conference will continue to uphold and defend the standards and policies established by its member universities.”

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Then, on November 23, the SEC released another statement, declaring that it had filed an amended complaint and a “temporary restraining order” against LSU, with the presidents and chancellors of the conference set to meet on December 3 to “deliberate LSU’s ongoing membership.”

“The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted. The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs. Monday’s filing advances the Conference’s obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interests of its member universities.”

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As a result, it is a very real possibility that LSU could find itself leaving the SEC. This would be a drastic step, especially considering that the Tigers are a founding member of the conference, but neither side is willing to back down.

Adding to the tension, Luis filed an amended lawsuit adding conference commissioner Greg Sankey as a defendant, seeking damages stemming from the eligibility battle.

This follows Luis leaving the Tigers after Sankey reportedly told LSU that it would be forced to leave the conference if Luis continued playing after his first game. Luis’ exit came after LSU president Wade Rousse publicly requested that head coach Will Wade not play him again.

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As the legal battle continues to unfold, LSU and the SEC’s shared future remains a major question. While Kim Mulkey might have plenty of opinions about the situation, she appears content to let the university handle the fight without putting herself in the middle of it.