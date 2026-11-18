Chloe Kitts spent all of last season watching from the sideline. A knee injury in preseason practice on October 13, 2025 ended her year before it began, and she missed the entire season after tearing her ACL. This year she is finally back on the floor, and she has played like it. So when she sat out South Carolina’s home opener on Tuesday night, the same worry crossed a lot of minds: is something wrong again?

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HC Dawn Staley shared the update post-game :

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“I just go by what our medical team says and go by what Chloe says. If Chloe had to play today, I’m sure she could play. So we’re just gonna allow her to lead us where she needs to be. We’re not gonna put her in a position to hurt herself… We have enough on our roster to have a next-woman-up mentality.”

In simple words, the coach is saying this was a choice, not a setback. Chloe Kitts was available, but the team saw no reason to push a player coming off a major knee injury when the roster could cover for her. This is also the first time this season that she has been rested.

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The team used the same tone when it announced the decision. Social media called it a “slight delay” in Kitts’ home debut and said she was getting “a little extra rest between games.” The Associated Press also reported that she was held out for additional rest. None of the reports point to a new injury.

This was supposed to be the night Kitts, a fifth-year forward, played in front of her home crowd for the first time since returning. After a full year away, that is a big moment to miss. It also shows how much the team values her health over the occasion.

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The workload explains the caution. Chloe Kitts had double-doubles in three straight games to start her comeback, and the Gamecocks came into Tuesday at 4-0. She is averaging 13 points and 10.3 rebounds, which is big production from a player who has just returned from a year-long layoff.

She played at Clemson on Nov. 12 and then had a heavy game against Southern California on Sunday, and Tuesday’s game was only two days after that one.

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That Sunday win was her biggest stage yet. South Carolina beat Southern California 89-85, and according to Gameday Times, Kitts finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The matchup had been billed as the “Battle for the Real SC.”

Right before leaving the postgame press conference, she said, “So, now you can stop asking who the real SC is, because we are,” and the clip spread quickly on social media.

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Then came Tuesday. Without Chloe Kitts, South Carolina still beat Florida Gulf Coast 116-58 at Colonial Life Arena, and the win came from all over the roster. Ashlyn Watkins, a 6-foot-3 fifth-year forward, replaced her in the starting lineup and finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Off the bench, Alicia Tournebize recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in just 13 minutes. Jerzy Robinson pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out six assists in 23 minutes, Oliviyah Edwards added nine points in under 10 minutes, and Ayla McDowell chipped in eight. In all, all 13 Gamecocks who stepped onto the floor scored.

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That is exactly what Dawn Staley meant by “next-woman-up,” and it shows the team did not need to rush its forward back.

This was the first game this season where Chloe Kitts was held out. The reason is simple: the schedule is going to get tougher. The Gamecocks play at Providence on Saturday, then face No. 7 UConn in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 24. UConn is the team South Carolina beat 62-48 in the Final Four last spring, so that game will draw attention.

Giving Kitts a night off now could help make sure she is fresh for it.

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For now, Staley’s message is simple. The team is listening to its medical staff and to Kitts, and it is in no hurry to take chances with a player it cannot afford to lose again.