Geno Auriemma’s Huskies suffered another injury setback, with one of his prized transfers having to sit out of Friday’s contest. But the UConn head coach is in no mood to rush the healing process. Reserve guard Kayleigh Heckel sat out of the UConn-Seton Hall contest at PeoplesBank Arena with a back issue, and Auriemma’s only hope is that it’s not serious.

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“Kayleigh complained a little bit about her back the day before, and then yesterday, she just couldn’t do anything with it, and didn’t practice,” said Auriemma (via the UConn Daily). “It’s nothing I hope that’s gonna keep her out any longer, but backs are not something you want to fool around with. She’s moving around pretty well, so we’ll see.”

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Heckel’s absence from Friday’s contest was the first time she missed a game this season. She has appeared in all of the previous contests, but Auriemma said that Heckel has been dealing with the back issue for the last few days. Basketball involves sudden movement changes and a lot of jumping, everything that puts a lot of pressure on the back, which makes it even more important to be careful with such injuries.

The Huskies were also missing freshman Marine Dursus, who has missed four games with an injury.

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Heckel is playing her second season with UConn after transferring from USC, where she played her freshman year. She helped the Trojans in their 2024-25 Big Ten regular-season title win. That season, the Trojans lost to the Huskies in the Elite Eight round.

While the Huskies failed to win a title last season, the UConn junior played her best season. She averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 53.9% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc.

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This season, as UConn has struggled, the Port Chester-born has also experienced a troubled outing. In five games so far, she has averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.6 steals per game. She is also shooting just 31.8% from the field. From her numbers and production to efficiency, everything has taken a hit this season. But again, it could be related to the back issue that she has been dealing with.

However, Auriemma and his team recognize the impact that Heckel brings to the game. Her impact transcends the aspects that make it to the scorers’ table. She is an aggressive defender and provides Auriemma with necessary defense against quick guards.

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“She’s just so fast. She anticipates stuff so well that she’s able to get those steals,” UConn guard Ashlynn Shade said. “She’s a great on-ball defender, keeping those quick guards in front of her. … I think just her overall intensity when she comes into the game, you know you can look forward to her really just stepping up and being that defensive pressure.”

Her defensive numbers increased in her first season with the Huskies. According to the guard herself, when she faced Auriemma’s team in the Elite Eight in her freshman year, she liked the legendary coach’s high standard on defense. When she arrived at UConn, Auriemma’s standard made her realize that she “still had a lot of improvement to do.”

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Fortunately, the Huskies recorded an easy 83-43 win over Seton Hall on Friday, and didn’t need Kayleigh Heckel’s extra defensive intensity. They dominated their opponent on both ends throughout the Big East opener. Jovana Popovic scored a game-high 20 points, but it was Blanca Quinonez who was elite on both ends. Quinonez posted 18 points, three rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in 25 minutes.

UConn star player Sarah Strong struggled with shooting, going 5-of-16, but contributed with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks. The program had entered the game coming off an 18-point loss to Louisville and has now improved the season’s record to 4-2.