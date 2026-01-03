brand-logo
Notre Dame Coach Had To Be Restrained After Confronting NCAA Official In Last Second Loss Vs Cal

BySoham Kulkarni

Jan 3, 2026 | 3:12 AM EST

Notre Dame Coach Had To Be Restrained After Confronting NCAA Official In Last Second Loss Vs Cal

In a game that swung like a pendulum, Notre Dame and Micah Shrewsberry were on the verge of another win. With 9.9 seconds to go, they just had to defend one possession cleanly, and the game was theirs. However, Dai Dai Ames, who had been a problem for the entire game with 19 points thus far, had something to say in those final seconds. Cal quickly brought the ball up the court and handed the ball to Ames to do his thing. Ames let it fly from the left wing to tie the game with Logan Imes guarding him. To Shrewsberry and Imes’ horror, the referee called for a and-one after the shot went in.

In a strange version of events, the referees reversed that call to no foul, and California coach Mark Madsen was furious. After more deliberation, the referees returned to the original ruling and handed Ames a free throw, sending Cal ahead. Notre Dame still had an opportunity to win the game, but a three-pointer from Braeden Shrewsberry rimmed out, with Cal winning 72-71. And as the buzzer sounded, chaos ensued. Micah Shrewsberry sprinted from the bench towards the departing officials, trying to protest for the earlier four-point call. He had to be restrained by multiple of his assistant coaches and players.

(This is a developing story..)

