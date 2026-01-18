Officials Step In as On-Court Tensions Mount Kim Caldwell’s Tennessee vs. Alabama Game

The battle between the 20th-seeded Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the 21st-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide is getting heated. Coach Kim Caldwell’s Tennessee is so far undefeated in the SouthEastern Conference but faces an Alabama team with only two losses throughout the NCAA campaign. The match has been a close affair so far, and tensions rose quickly, with officials having to step in to diffuse the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alabama guard Jessica Timmons has been on fire at the Coleman Coliseum to start the night, with 15 points in the first half alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

During one fast transition in the third quarter, Timmons got tangled up with Tennessee’s Deniya Prawl and ended up on the ground. The whistle was blown immediately, but tempers continued to flare afterwards. The officials have since decided to give a double foul, with no technicals handed out to either player.

This story is developing…