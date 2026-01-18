brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Officials Step In as On-Court Tensions Mount Kim Caldwell’s Tennessee vs. Alabama Game

ByAbhisek Bajaj

Jan 18, 2026 | 4:13 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Officials Step In as On-Court Tensions Mount Kim Caldwell’s Tennessee vs. Alabama Game

ByAbhisek Bajaj

Jan 18, 2026 | 4:13 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The battle between the 20th-seeded Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the 21st-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide is getting heated. Coach Kim Caldwell’s Tennessee is so far undefeated in the SouthEastern Conference but faces an Alabama team with only two losses throughout the NCAA campaign. The match has been a close affair so far, and tensions rose quickly, with officials having to step in to diffuse the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alabama guard Jessica Timmons has been on fire at the Coleman Coliseum to start the night, with 15 points in the first half alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

During one fast transition in the third quarter, Timmons got tangled up with Tennessee’s Deniya Prawl and ended up on the ground. The whistle was blown immediately, but tempers continued to flare afterwards. The officials have since decided to give a double foul, with no technicals handed out to either player.

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved