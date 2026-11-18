Oklahoma had already beaten No. 12 North Carolina in Paris and scored at least 90 points in each of its first four games. Texas Southern arrived in Norman winless at 0-4, so a comfortable Sooners win looked likely on Tuesday night. By the end of the first quarter, the scoreboard read 36-4, and the Sooners were already on their way to the biggest home win in program history.

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No. 14 Oklahoma beat Texas Southern 124-48 on Nov. 17, and the 76-point margin is the largest home win in program history.

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The Sooners set the old home mark on Dec. 20, 2007, when they beat Central Arkansas 121-48, a 73-point win. According to Oklahoma Athletics, the margin is also the second-largest in school history, behind only an 84-point road win at UTRGV in 1988.

Oklahoma was already up 33-4 with about 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Then Caya Smith let fly from 41 feet and buried the shot at the buzzer, sending the Sooners to the second quarter up 36-4.

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Later, late in the third quarter, Sahara Williams chased down a rebound off a missed free throw and put it back up. She hit the layup as she crashed to the floor after being fouled. One play showed the flair, and the other showed the grit.

The rest of the night followed the same script. Texas Southern made just three field goals in the first half and went into the break trailing 67-11. Its starters were 0 of 9 from the floor in that stretch and never reached the free-throw line. Oklahoma shot 62.5% (50 of 80) for the game, scored 49 points off the Tigers’ 31 turnovers and led by as many as 81.

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The passing was just as loud as the scoring.

Oklahoma finished with 37 assists, a school record. The old mark was 35, set against Oklahoma City University on Feb. 9, 1983, so the Sooners broke a 43-year-old record by two.

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Seven players had at least three assists, and Williams led with 10. She is now just the second Sooner with back-to-back 10-assist games, joining Sharee Mitchum in December 1993. She also posted a triple-double against Oral Roberts on Friday.

The balance showed up in the box score too.

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Eight Sooners scored in double figures, tying the program record, and all 12 players who took the floor scored. Brooklyn Stewart led the way with a career-high 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. She even had a chance to tie the program scoring record, but she missed a layup in the final 30 seconds. Aaliyah Chavez added 19 points, five assists and three steals in her return after missing three games.

Records aside, the way Oklahoma won says a lot about how deep this roster really is.

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Depth Gives Oklahoma a Real Argument as a Title Contender

This was not a one-night burst. Oklahoma is 5-0 and has scored at least 90 points in every game, which ties for the second-longest such streak to open a season in program history. The run began with a 91-79 win over then-No. 12 North Carolina in Paris.

The Sooners have also won every game by double digits and have beaten unranked teams 36 straight times.

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The names change from night to night, and that is the point. Three players had double-doubles against Texas Southern. LeeLee Bell had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double, and Sa’Myah Smith had 14 and 10. The freshman Bell is only the fourth Sooner freshman with four in a row, and the first since Courtney Paris.

Jordan Speiser, Caya Smith and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu also reached double figures.

The foundation was there before this season. Oklahoma finished third nationally in scoring last year, with a school-record 85.9 points per game. Under coach Jennie Baranczyk, it is 96-6 when it scores at least 80.

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Still, Texas Southern is 0-5, so the real tests are coming. The Sooners host Northwestern State on Thursday, then play Virginia and Montana State at the Scout Jacksonville Classic. After a trip to Syracuse on Dec. 3, they face No. 2 Michigan in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 5.

If this depth holds up against that kind of competition, Tuesday’s rout will look like the first chapter of something bigger.