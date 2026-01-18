Oklahoma vs LSU WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

A packed, sold-out crowd awaits the Oklahoma Sooners and LSU Tigers in their upcoming marquee game at the Lloyd Noble Center.

“I learned recently that ’09 was the last time that we had a sellout, and so immediately my mind went to Courtney Paris,” Sooners’ All-American center Raegan Beers said on Friday. “And it’s like, this team is doing the things that’s getting us to where Courtney Paris was.”

On that day, 16 years ago, 12,193 fans arrived to watch the Sooners take down the Tigers 73-63. Through 10 home games this season, Oklahoma is averaging 4,574 fans per game.

The No. 6 LSU is hot off its upset win against the Texas Longhorns, while the No. 13 Oklahoma is on a two-game losing streak after being narrowly beaten by then-No. 18 Ole Miss and then-No. 6 Kentucky. Let’s see how the two teams line up ahead of the marquee clash.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. LSU?

Date: Sunday, January 18

Time: 2 PM CT

Location: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Andraya Carter (analyst)

Oklahoma vs LSU: Injury Report

Oklahoma

Name Injury Status No Injuries NA NA

LSU

Name Injury Status No Injuries NA NA

Oklahoma vs LSU: Predicted Lineups

Oklahoma

Player PPG RPG APG Sahara Williams 12.7​ 8.3 ​ 4.1 ​ Raegan Beers 17.1 ​ 11.2 ​ 2.2 ​ Aaliyah Chavez 19.2 ​ 4.1 ​ 4.2 ​ Zya Vann 10.9 ​ 4.6 ​ 2.2 ​ Payton Verhulst 10.3 ​ 6.3 ​ 3.1 ​

LSU

Player PPG RPG APG Grace Knox 9.5 ​ 5.2 ​ 0.6 ​ Jada Richard 7.6 ​ 2.6 ​ 3.3 ​ Mikaylah Williams 13.3 ​ 4.7 ​ 3.6 ​ Flau’Jae Johnson 14.5 ​ 4.1 ​ 2.6 ​ Amiya Joyner 10.8 7.3 1.3

Match Preview and Prediction

LSU against Oklahoma is set to be a points fest. The Tigers boast the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, averaging 100.1 points per game, and the Sooners are close behind at No. 2. Five players on Jennie Baranczyk’s squad average 10 or more points a game, led by freshman Aaliyah Chavez.

Chavez ranks third among freshmen in the country when it comes to scoring. She is one of only two players nationally averaging at least 19.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while limiting turnovers to 3.1 or less.

In last season’s matchup at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU and Oklahoma combined to score 207 points. LSU would go on to win 107-100. Here’s a snapshot of how the teams are statistically.

Metric LSU Rank Oklahoma Rank Points 100.1 1st 90.8 2nd Points Conceded 55.9 25th 60.6 106th Assists 19.3 10th 20.9 4th Steals 14.1 10th 11.8 29th Blocks 5 25th 6.1 11th Rebounds 48.9 3rd 51.9 1st Turnovers 14.6 79th 14.9 226th

LSU will pressure Oklahoma. Their defense will box out, as Kim Mulkey had emphasized the need for improvement on that end after an embarrassing display against Kentucky earlier this month. They will also try to get the Sooners in transition.

On the other hand, the key for Oklahoma would be outside shooting and sealing the paint. LSU attempts 80.2% of its field goal chances from within the 3-point line while conceding 43% from the outside. Both numbers rank among the worst on Barttorvik.

Sunday marks the third meeting between the two teams. The all-time series is even at 1-1.

The game is expected to be competitive throughout, but LSU holds a clear edge. ESPN Analytics gives them a 69% chance of victory.

Kim Mulkey is a more experienced coach, and the last win over Texas seemed like a momentum shifter. Recent performance trends suggest Oklahoma is trending in the wrong direction unless there is a drastic turnaround, and LSU isn’t the team you want to face when you’re trying to break a losing streak.