Oklahoma poured in 124 points against Texas Southern on November 17, the second-highest single-game total in program history. Two days later, the Sooners followed with another dominant performance at Lloyd Noble Center. Combined, those back-to-back wins produced a scoring milestone no Oklahoma women’s basketball team had ever reached before.

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After Oklahoma defeated Northwestern State on November 19, the official NCAA March Madness women’s basketball X account highlighted the achievement. The post paired its scoring announcement with a graphic featuring LeeLee Bell, Brooklyn Stewart and Sa’Myah Smith, recognizing both the record and the players behind it.

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The post summed up the historic stretch in one statement: “No team in Oklahoma history has ever scored more in a two-game stretch!”

No. 14 Oklahoma beat Texas Southern 124-48 on November 17 before rolling past Northwestern State 113-43 on November 19, totaling 237 points across the two games. According to the NCAA March Madness post, the 237-point output represents the highest-scoring two-game stretch in program history.

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The offensive surge also coincided with another school first involving consecutive games with three double-doubles.

Three Double-Doubles in Consecutive Games Highlight Historic Stretch

Against Northwestern State, three Sooners recorded double-doubles in the 113-43 victory. Freshman forward LeeLee Bell finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists. Sa’Myah Smith added 15 points, 11 rebounds and six of Oklahoma’s 12 blocked shots off the bench. Brooklyn Stewart contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds.

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The performances mirrored Tuesday’s win over Texas Southern, when three Oklahoma players also posted double-doubles. Bell recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Sahara Williams completed the trio with 14 points and 10 assists.

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According to the NCAA March Madness graphic, it marked the first time in program history that Oklahoma recorded three double-doubles in consecutive games.

While Stewart occupied the third double-double spot against Northwestern State after Williams did so against Texas Southern, Bell and Smith delivered consistent production in both victories.

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Bell had already become the first Oklahoma freshman since Courtney Paris to post 4 consecutive double-doubles on November 17, and her 17-point, 14-rebound performance extended the streak to 5 straight games.

Smith combined for 29 points and 21 rebounds across the two contests, providing Oklahoma with steady interior production throughout both blowout wins. Oklahoma set the tone for its historic week during Tuesday’s 124-48 victory over Texas Southern.

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The Sooners held the Tigers to just three first-half field goals while building a 67-11 halftime lead. They eventually finished with a 76-point margin, the largest home victory in program history.

Most notably, Oklahoma dished out a school-record 37 assists, breaking a 43-year-old record while helping eight players score in double figures, tying another program mark.

Two nights later, Oklahoma maintained that pace against Northwestern State. The Sooners led 26-11 after the opening quarter, stretched the margin to 55-22 by halftime and opened the third quarter on a 17-2 run. They dominated the paint throughout the game, scoring 72 points inside and outrebounding the Demons 67-29.

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Even beyond the three players featured in the NCAA graphic, two additional starters came close to recording double-doubles.

Sophomore guard Aaliyah Chavez led all scorers with 22 points and 9 assists. Her three-pointer with 5:17 remaining in the fourth quarter pushed Oklahoma past the 100-point mark at 101-40. Williams added 19 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals, finishing just one rebound short of her third consecutive double-double.

After a record-setting two-game stretch, the 6-0 Sooners head to Florida for the neutral-site Scout Jacksonville Classic.

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Oklahoma opens the event against Virginia on November 23, giving head coach Jennie Baranczyk’s team an opportunity to build on one of the most productive offensive stretches in program history.