Ole Miss’ Coach Yo Makes Urgent Plea Over NCAA Officiating Ahead of 2027 Season

The NCAA officially approved and introduced a coach’s challenge system on June 10, 2025, implementing it for the first time during the 2025/26 college basketball season. However, while it allowed coaches to initiate video replay reviews for the very first time, the system was restrictive in scope. As the 2026-27 season approaches, Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin now believes that restriction needs to be addressed.

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“I’m going to say this before we start the season (college). WBB coaches need to be allowed to challenge calls! Look how many times officials get it wrong (they are human) not to add but those officials are the same officials we have 😫,” Coach Yo wrote on her X page.

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Before the 2025-26 season, no coach’s challenge system existed in college basketball at all. If a coach disagreed with a ruling on the floor, their only recourse was to argue from the sideline or use a timeout and hope the referees independently decided to go to the monitor. Control over replay review was entirely in the officials’ hands.

The 2025/26 rule change, however, marked a meaningful philosophical shift. For the first time, the NCAA handed coaches a degree of replay control, allowing them to challenge ruled out-of-bounds violations, ruled backcourt violations, whether a foul was assessed to the correct player, and whether a change in team possession occurred before the ruling of a foul where free throws were involved.

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But the rules strictly limited challenges to structural, objective violations. The most significant exclusion was fouls themselves. So, if a referee calls a reach-in or a shooting foul that a coach believes was entirely clean, the coach has zero power to trigger a review. And the whistle stands.

That stands in notable contrast to the WNBA, where coaches have significantly broader challenge authority. Under the official WNBA rulebook, which mirrors the NBA, a team can explicitly use a coach’s challenge to trigger an instant replay review of a called foul on its own team. That is precisely the kind of power Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is calling for in the college game.

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And her advocacy is not abstract. Her team has suffered directly from unreviewable foul calls in high-stakes situations. During a critical March Madness matchup, Ole Miss star Cotie McMahon fouled out on an offensive charge call with over four minutes remaining.

Coach Yo noted postgame that they had reviewed the play countless times and were convinced the call was incorrect, yet because it was a standard personal foul, she had no ability to challenge it during the game. The helplessness of that situation appears to be exactly what is driving her public push now.

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As things currently stand, however, an expansion of the challenge system to include fouls does not appear imminent. And the reason for that caution is rooted in what the NCAA’s own testing revealed.

Why NCAA Basketball Rejected Foul Challenges After Testing Them in 2025

Before implementing the limited coach’s challenge system for the 2025-26 season, the NCAA carried out a staged testing process to determine what a broader version might look like in practice. The basic system, the one now in use, was first tested during the 2025 Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. And the results were promising enough to justify implementation.

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But because coaches were loudly and consistently calling for the right to challenge actual personal fouls, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee agreed to a secondary experiment. In 2025/26 exhibition games, coaches were permitted to appeal any personal foul charged to their own team at any point in the game.

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But the data from those trials told a different story. It showed that reviewing a personal foul proved to be fundamentally different from reviewing an out-of-bounds call. Out-of-bounds decisions are objective; the ball either touched the line or it did not. Personal fouls, on the other hand, are inherently subjective.

Also, during the exhibition games, referees were repeatedly forced to spend significant time at the replay monitor attempting to determine intent, evaluate micro-contact, or assess whether a player had flopped. The process was slow, inconsistent, and disruptive. And the data confirmed what many had suspected: foul challenges killed the natural flow of the game in a way that the more limited challenge system did not.

The conclusion the NCAA reached was clear. Coaches would have the right to stop play and demand a review, but only for indisputable, structural violations where replay could provide a definitive answer. And that is the system that was implemented for the 2025-26 season.

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Whether the NCAA will revisit the question of foul challenges, as Coach Yo is now publicly urging, ahead of the 2026/27 season remains to be seen. The data from the exhibition trials created a high barrier. But with coaches continuing to push, and high-profile moments like McMahon’s foul-out continuing to generate frustration, the conversation is unlikely to go away quietly.