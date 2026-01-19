Fans Turn on Coach Yo After AP Ranking Complaints Aged Poorly in Loss to Unranked Georgia

The Ole Miss Rebels are currently ranked sixth in the SEC with four losses. If you look closely, you’d realize that one of those losses is against Georgia, a team they won against just days ago. And if anything, it doesn’t bode too well for head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Georgia suffered a 62-79 loss against the Rebels on January 1, and from the looks of what unfolded on the hardwood just yesterday, it seems like they got their well-earned redemption. Playing at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, the Lady Bulldogs put an end to its two game losing streak as they registered an 82-59 win against Coach Yo and Co.

The Katie Abrahamson-Henderson-led team wasted no time going for the kill. Never stopping to let the opposition reorganize, they were leading by as much as 28 at one point in the fourth quarter. Georgia only allowed Ole Miss to score 9 points in the first quarter, and 11 in the third, with sophomore guard Dani Carnegie recording 32 on her own for a career high with 11 rebounds, as well as 3 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she wasn’t the only one who put up a stellar performance.

Rylie Theuerkauf made two free throws, which gave Georgia the lead with less than 2 1/2 minutes into the game, and sparked a 16-2 run that made it 19-6 with 1:04 left in the first quarter. Debreasha Powe capped a 7-0 spurt with a 3-pointer that narrowed the deficit to nine points with 7:12 remaining in the first half, but Carnegie answered with a layup, and the Lady Bulldogs led by double figures for the final 26-plus minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinity Turner added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to help her side earn its first Quad 1 win of the season. To top that, Georgia snapped an 11-game home skid against teams in the AP Top 25 and beat a ranked opponent by 20-plus points for the first time since 2006.

Ironically, this came right after the Ole Miss head coach had put the voters on the AP Poll on full blast for not supporting her team even after having a great week that included beating then-No. 5 Oklahoma (74-69) on the road and Mississippi State (93-68) at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As per the rankings released on January 12, the Rebels were No. 16, which was two spots up from the previous week. Ole Miss also shared the same place on the USA TODAY Sports women’s basketball coaches poll released January 13. However, it didn’t sit too well with the coach, whose team scored 48 points in the paint against Mississippi State.

“This is a joke! And if the voters are not going to do their jobs, we don’t need an AP POLL! Had we lost two games in a row, we’d be fighting to stay in, or we’d be out!” she lamented on X.

Imago Ole Miss Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin during the first quarter of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, March 9, 2024.

In fact, after winning its past four games against MSU, the first 20-point margin of victory for the Rebels against MSU since 1997, the 43-year-old had a bold message in the postgame media interaction:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Start respecting Ole Miss. Ole Miss is for real in all of our sports. We have to change that narrative. I feel like we’ve been doing our part. Now it’s time for national media to jump on board because we’re not going away.”

And now that the shoe was on the other feet the fans didn’t show her mercy with their choice of words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans troll Ole Miss coach after her team’s loss against Georgia

Well, the timing couldn’t have been any worse for Yolett McPhee-McCuin. Just when she had resorted to a serious verbal diatribe against the fans of the game, who she considered were not doing the job properly, a catastrophe happened. And the fans were not willing to let her hear the end of it.

“Coach Yo better come on Twitter and say something…quick,” said one of the commenters, highlighting how she used the same platform to advertise her grievance on the matter. Walking on the same lines, another user wrote: “You gotta be kidding me!! Allllll the complaining she did this week… FOR THIS. Ms. Lady Coach I love ya but don’t you say word this week. You showed us exactly what we needed to you. Thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Me after arguing that Coach Yo and Ole Miss were ranked too low just for them to take a L to unranked Georgia,” came another comment. This was accompanied by a clip of a woman saying, “I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you. How dare you? Learn something from this!”

Imago Nov 20, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin reacts with her players during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The fact that a 16th-ranked team would embarrassingly surrender in such a manner against an unranked Georgia seemed absolutely inconceivable to the fan, and the same criticism also came in from another commenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead of ranting, maybe she should’ve been practicing with her team so they didn’t get taken to the woodshed by a marginal Ga team. Where should you be ranked now, Coach Yo?” came another crisp reply.

Now, a careful glance at the stats would give you the complete picture. Georgia shot 55% (29 of 53) from the field and made 8 of 16 from behind the arc, while Ole Miss made 21 of 71 (30%) from the field, 5 of 19 (26%) from 3-point range. Not just this, even their star power flatlined.

Christeen Iwuala led Ole Miss with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Sira Thienou scored 12. Cotie McMahon — who went into the game averaging a team-high 19.2 points on 49.6% shooting — finished with nine points on 1-of-13 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and five assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, the loss cut deep as another user expressed: “See this is what happens with Ole Miss teams all the time they can upset you then drop the next one. When they get that together they can compete in the SEC.”

All in all, it was a bitter wake-up call for Coach Yo. Ole Miss has some really tough games ahead against Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others, so it would help their cause if they get their act together.