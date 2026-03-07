Ole Miss HC Coach Yo Called Out for ‘Double Standards’ After Clapback at SEC Broadcast Panel

Ole Miss has pulled off something few saw coming. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team entered the SEC Tournament on the back of four straight losses to end the regular season, with doubts surrounding their momentum. But once the tournament tipped off, the Rebels flipped the narrative completely. They are now a team to beat, and Coach Yo made sure the critics heard about it loud and clear.

After beating Auburn in the second round, the Rebels found themselves facing No. 5 Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals. Going up against a team that had beaten you by 12 points the last time you faced each other was always going to raise doubts among the critics.

Analysts Mike Neighbors and Nell Fortner had both picked Vanderbilt to win during the SEC pregame show. But Coach Yo made sure to take note of it, using it as motivation to prove the doubters wrong…and that’s exactly what her team did. Ole Miss cruised to an 89–78 win, and at one point in the game, the Rebels were leading by as many as 32 points.

The game wasn’t without its drama, though. Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph was ejected early in the fourth quarter with the score at 65–43 in favor of Ole Miss. She had been involved in a heated verbal exchange with the officials over a call she believed was unjustified, and the confrontation ultimately led to her being tossed from the game.

But after the game, it was Coach Yo’s turn to respond to the critics. She appeared on the SEC Network wearing a shirt that simply read “Defense.” Clearly in high spirits, she didn’t hold back as she playfully called out the two coaches/ analysts.

“You said we didn’t have a chance. You said that too. You, what did you say? You said defence don’t win championships. Offence wins championships,” Coach Yo said, engaging in some friendly banter with Mike Neighbors and Nell Fortner. Both of them repeatedly insisted that they never actually said that, as the exchange turned into a lighthearted moment on set.

But some fans were quite frustrated when coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin ended up doing something similar to what the analysts had done earlier. When asked about Ole Miss’ next opponent, she chose not to mention Alabama at all, even though the Crimson Tide were set to face Texas, with the winner advancing to play the Rebels.

“Go ahead and pick Texas,” Coach Yo said. “Listen, we feel good about our matchup versus Texas…. Texas has bigs, too. So I’ll be able to work on some different lines in games like this.”

This led to many fans calling out Coach Yo on social media. So let’s take a look at some of those reactions.

Did Yolett McPhee-McCuin Show Double Standards? Debate Erupts After Latest Incident

“Coach Yo calling out Mike Neighbors and Nell Fortner for counting Ole Miss out…then immediately counting Alabama out by already talking about Ole Miss vs Texas tomorrow. Talk about a double standard lmaooo,” one fan said, while another joined in to say, “Now the double standard…” while highlighting her comments about Texas.

You can understand their frustration. Coach Yo was out there clapping back at her critics, only to then not mention Alabama while discussing her next opponent. Call it overconfidence or whatever you want, but the whole moment probably wasn’t as serious as fans are making it out to be.

That’s exactly what one fan pointed out, saying, “ Omg chill. It was hilarious. They brought it up to her by mentioning Cotie talked about it in her post game interview. It’s not that serious and it was a funny interaction. She even made fun of herself for doing it. ”

You can clearly see from the video that Coach Yo was simply taking playful digs at the analysts. In fact, Nell Fortner even interrupted midway to reassure Alabama fans not to take it the wrong way. She explained that it wasn’t meant as disrespect toward Alabama — Coach Yo was simply being candid about the tactical adjustments she might consider if Ole Miss ended up facing Texas.

Another fan joined in to take further digs at Coach Yo, saying, “Bold shirt to be wearing after her team gave up 37 points in the 4th quarter alone 💀😭.” If you remember, one of the most shocking defeats for Ole Miss came against LSU. In that game, the Rebels went 0–17 from the field down the stretch, allowing the Lady Tigers to rally from 11 points down in the final eight minutes to snatch the win.

A similar fourth-quarter collapse was on full display against Vanderbilt as well. But this time, it wasn’t Ole Miss’ offense that struggled—it was the defense. The Commodores exploded for 37 points in the final quarter and, although they still couldn’t pull off the win, they managed to cut what was once a 32-point deficit down to just 11 by the final buzzer.

That’s exactly what the fan was pointing out. The defensive performance wasn’t quite as dominant as Coach Yo’s “Defense” shirt seemed to suggest.

But at the end of the day, Coach Yo wasn’t entirely wrong when she hinted that Ole Miss could end up facing Texas next. That’s exactly how things played out, as Texas went on to beat Alabama convincingly, 83–60. One fan even pointed that out, saying, “ But was she wrong? 🤣 No but in all seriousness without Essence Cody Alabama didn’t really stand a chance tonight. Hopefully she’s back and healthy for the NCAA tournament as she’s their best inside presence.”

The Crimson Tide entered the game without their second-leading scorer, Essence Cody, and as you would expect, they struggled to keep up with Texas. At one point, Alabama was even trailing by as many as 36 points.

Well, in the end, Yolett McPhee-McCuin was right with her assessment, and it will indeed be Texas facing Ole Miss in the semifinal clash. Now it’s time to see whether Coach Yo’s game plan works against Texas the same way it did against Vanderbilt. Who do you think takes the win? Let us know in the comments down below!