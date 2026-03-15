Ole Miss HC Fights Back Tears as Arkansas OT Loss Ends SEC Tournament Run and Big Dance Hopes

A generational run against all odds that caused a stir in the community is now over. Ole Miss’s SEC Tournament campaign came to a close on Saturday in a heartbreaking 93-90 defeat in overtime against Arkansas, leading to an emotional farewell to the season for the Rebels and head coach Chris Beard.

With this defeat, Ole Miss’s hopes to make it to the March Madness also came to a close. Following a disappointing regular season with 12-19 and 4-14, the SEC Championships were the only way for Ole Miss to automatically qualify for the Big Dance. Now with at-large bids, it’s all but certain that, courtesy of their disappointing regular season, their name won’t go up on Selection Sunday.

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Following this disappointing end to their season, head coach Beard addressed the Ole Miss nation and thanked them for their support while trying to fight his own emotions and tears. “Thank you to the fans and the students,” Beard said. ‘Thank you. No other way to put it. You really learn about a relationship when you go through tough times.”

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Beard’s emotion was the culmination of a hard-fought game that saw the Rebels nearly pull off another upset before faltering in overtime.

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Despite falling into an early 11-point hole that threatened to end their run prematurely, the Rebels clawed their way back behind the hot hands of Malik Dia and AJ Storr, setting up a dramatic second half. Dia and Storr continued this scoring spree in the second half, too, which helped the team outscore Arkansas 43-42 and push the game to overtime.

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But their overtime performance was plagued by errors. Right after the tip-off, Ole Miss’ defense allowed too many shots near the paint, which helped the Razorbacks race into a six-point lead within the first two minutes of overtime, courtesy of Malique Ewin and Darius Acuff Jr’s consecutive baskets, leaving Ole Miss chasing for the rest of the time.

Storr scored an impressive 9 points in overtime and capped off the night with 24 points. But it wasn’t enough, as persistent struggles with fouls defied their chances on the night. Chris Beard’s team sent Arkansas 31 times to the free-throw line, an exceedingly high number in a back-and-forth game.

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Quite naturally, a top-ranked team like Arkansas punished them by converting 23 of them. Head coach Beard shed light on this persistent foul struggle, remarking that it was the major difference between the two teams.

“The glaring difference in the game was the free throws, 22 fouls to 10,” Beard said in his post-game presser. “We fouled twice at the end of the game on purpose. So really, the foul count was 10 to 20. That’s frustrating, but it gives us a great opportunity to learn.”

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On the other hand, John Calipari’s team kept it clean, conceding just 14 free throws, where Ole Miss converted 11 of them. Meleek Thomas and Acuff were the showstoppers for the Razorbacks and combined for 53 points, ending the Rebels’ season. Despite the defeat, Rebels head coach Beard isn’t completely bogged down.

Chris Beard Beams With Pride for Ole Miss Rebels’ True Character

Coming off a disappointing regular season, most had written off Ole Miss for the SEC Championships. They have been far from consistent and have faced 10 consecutive defeats at one point in the season. But as the tournament started, it suddenly seemed we were looking at an entirely different Ole Miss, one we could hardly recognize.

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard reacts after receiving a technical foul in the second half during the game with the West Virginia Mountaineers at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Their tournament run was defined by a newfound precision, featuring a faster offense and tight ball security. They scored over 80 points in all their tournament games, including a quarterfinal win over No. 15 Alabama. Eventually, the John Calipari test proved to be a bit tougher for the Ole Miss Rebels, and they couldn’t fulfill their end goal of winning the tournament and qualifying for the March Madness.

But head coach Chris Beard knows that this run was more important than just a title, as it could redefine their DNA for the years to come. “This season was a journey of ups and downs,” Beard said. “Your true character comes out during adversity. We had our share of diversity, but to finish the way we finished here, I think, speaks highly of everybody in our locker room, including these two seniors (Malik Dia and AJ Storr) on my right. So, I have a lot of respect for these guys.”

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Under Chris Beard, Ole Miss has had some impressive seasons, including a March Madness Sweet 16 run in 2024-25. But it seems, from his assessment, that he is in no way undermining this run compared to it, as it gave him something to be proud of in a time when nothing was going right for him or the program.