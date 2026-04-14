Ole Miss HC Takes Clear Stand For Raven Johnson After Backlash From Caitlin Clark Fans

While the Indiana Fever fans were getting excited with the prospect of getting one of the higher projected players, the front office surprised them by getting Raven Johnson. And her college basketball history with Caitlin Clark means the latter’s fans are not warming up to the idea of the two playing together. But one college basketball coach has come out in her support.

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As soon as the Fever picked Raven, fans started highlighting her response and her continuous mentions of the 2023 incident between her and Caitlin Clark. However, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin has taken Raven’s side, urging fans to rally behind the South Carolina guard with a post on social media platform X.

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The post reads, “I’m not surprised Stephanie drafted Raven. She aligns perfectly with her mentality! Raven is a competitor and a winner! Steph loves tough players who can defend and do their jobs! Match made as far as that’s concerned! Indiana fans need to jump on this. This can be special!”

The sour reaction stems from Caitlin and Raven’s 2023 meeting in the Final Four game, wherein the former waved off the latter, leaving her wide open at the three-point line. Raven passed the ball, and that viral clip has gone on to haunt the South Carolina star for years.

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In response, Raven shut down Caitlin in the revenge matchup next year in the NCAA Tournament Final, which created a heated rivalry between the two players’ fans. Caitlin’s fans should be the first ones to recognize Raven’s defensive capabilities, which should help the Fever.

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Raven and Caitlin will now be teammates, and the Indiana Fever needed a guard who can defend the perimeter well. The 2025-26 SEC Defensive Player of the Year is an ideal fit for the role and has already indicated her willingness to create a potential bond with her future teammates, including Caitlin Clark.

It is up to the fans now to move ahead and see Raven’s addition as more of a blessing, with their favorite player and the one who guarded her the best in college basketball now playing on the same side. Raven isn’t the only addition under scrutiny, though.

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The Fever adds a new face with an Indiana Pacers connection to their training camp

With the WNBA Draft out of the way, the Indiana Fever fans are now looking forward to April 19, when the training camp starts. And the Fever will have a new look to their squad heading to the training camp.

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The Indiana-based franchise signed Monique Billings in free agency and has snapped up Raven Johnson in the WNBA Draft. The Fever also picked up Jessica Timmons and Justine Pissot on Draft night, with the two adding to the offensive quality the roster possesses.

However, two more players have been added to the Fever training camp. Guard Kayana Taylor is eyeing a potential WNBA return after signing a training camp deal. The 26-year-old was last seen playing in Israel and has deep roots in Indiana.

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The second addition is Megan McConnell, who is coming off an impressive stint down under for the Bendigo Spirit. Megan is the sister of T.J. McConnell, a guard for the Indiana Pacers, and has earned a training camp contract with the Fever. 34-year-old T.J. has been with the Pacers since joining the franchise in 2019, and played a key role in the franchise’s playoff run in 2024 and 2025.

The 24-year-old played college basketball for Duquesne until being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2025 after a stellar campaign with the Dukes, being named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

These moves highlight Stephanie White’s urgency to add more defensive acumen to the current Indiana Fever roster, especially after retaining their explosive offensive core.