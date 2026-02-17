Ole Miss HC Jumps In To Clarify Controversial SEC Tournament Comment After Online Backlash

Mar 9, 2024; Greensville, SC, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin reacts to a call during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 9, 2024; Greensville, SC, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin reacts to a call during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After the No. 17-ranked Ole Miss Rebels fell 74–57 to the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats, the Rebels’ head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin delivered a candid postgame assessment about life in the SEC, which quickly sparked backlash online. However, it didn’t take long for the coach to step in and clarify her intent.

During the interview, when she was asked about the grind of SEC play this late in the season, particularly how crucial wins can impact conference tournament seeding and even NCAA Tournament positioning, Coach Yo said:

“I wish we didn’t have a conference tournament because all we do in the SEC is beat each other up. And if you look at the history of our league, we always have anywhere from four to five to six teams in the sweet 16 because this is a really good league… And sometimes I think we can get penalized for that.”

While her comments were centered on the physical and competitive grind of conference play, some interpreted them as an excuse following the Lady Rebels’ loss. But Yolett McPhee-McCuin recently took to X to clarify her stance.

“My point was this. I don’t want us (SEC teams) to be penalized because of the tournament. Football coaches say it. Many coaches in our league has stated this. The tournament is fine. Sometimes the way our teams are penalized doesn’t do us any good,” she wrote.

The Southeastern Conference has consistently been one of the most competitive conferences in women’s college basketball, often sending multiple teams deep into March. So, as per Coach Yo, these intra-conference battles can sometimes hurt teams’ resumes more than help them, particularly in a league where upsets are common.

Yet despite the setback against Kentucky, Ole Miss has pieced together a strong regular season and remains firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture.

How are Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Rebels performing in the ongoing tournament?

The Ole Miss Rebels currently sit at 20-6 overall and 7-4 in their conference. And with their 20-win plateau, they have now reached a level of sustained success for a fifth consecutive season under Yolett McPhee-McCuin, which the program hasn’t seen since the Van Chancellor era.

And if you are wondering what the reason behind their success is, it’s their frontcourt, where senior forward Cotie McMahon has emerged as the offensive engine, averaging 19.8 points per game. Moreover, Christeen Iwuala and Latasha Lattimore provide a type of rebounding dominance and interior defense that just gets too much for their opponents.

Imago Debreasha Powe of the Ole Miss Rebels (Credits-Imagn)

As a team, the Rebels are averaging 76.8 points per game, while holding off their opponents to just 57.8 points per game.

However, their season hasn’t been without its fair share of weaknesses. Against elite competition, the Lady Rebels have struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 27.6% from three-point range. That lack of perimeter threat allows opponents to pack the paint and make life difficult for their dominant frontcourt.

So with SEC Tournament seeding still in flux, those strengths and shortcomings will directly shape how far this team can go in March.

For their next game, the Rebels are all set to take on the No. 21 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 17th. A highly anticipated game, which is predicted to be in favor of Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team with 52.9% by ESPN.

With tournament seeding tightening and matchups growing tougher, the Rebels now have an opportunity to let their performance do the talking. And that’s where a statement win over Tennessee would not only strengthen their résumé but also quiet the noise surrounding the coach’s remarks.