Ole Miss HC’s Heated Bench Exchange Goes Viral in SEC Win vs No. 5 Vanderbilt

Ole Miss did the impossible. The Rebels defied the odds to beat No. 5 Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals, securing a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the last five years. But the game wasn’t without its fair share of crazy moments, and Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s animated bench exchange with one of her players probably stole the show.

Before the game tipped off, critics had Vanderbilt winning the matchup comfortably, especially with the Rebels entering the contest on a four-game losing streak. But this is the beauty of March. From the very first quarter, Coach Yo’s side refused to let the Commodores find their groove and raced out to a stunning 25–6 lead.

That dominance carried into the second quarter as well, with the Rebels stretching their lead to 49–17 by the time the halftime whistle blew. A commanding 32-point advantage heading into the third quarter made the game feel all but over. But as we’ve learned time and time again in basketball, it’s never truly done until the final buzzer…and that proved to be the case in this game as well.

The Commodores slowly began mounting a comeback, chipping away at the deficit and forcing Coach Yo’s side into careless turnovers. The pressure was building, and she simply couldn’t take it anymore. In a moment of pure frustration, she was seen literally pushing senior guard Debreasha Powe toward the court, urging her to check into the game as Ole Miss desperately needed someone to calm things down and limit the turnovers that were leading to easy points for Vanderbilt.

That moment quickly went viral, with fans across social media sharing their thoughts on the exchange. So let’s take a look at some of the comments making the rounds online.

Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Viral Bench Moment

“Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin politely asks player to go in,” reporter CJ Lowe said sarcastically, while a fan joined the conversation to say, “Definition of get yo ass in the game!!! I’m here for it. It’s March babyyyyyy.” It seems like fans definitely found the funny side of the now-viral moment.

The match still ended in a win for Ole Miss, but it wasn’t as easy as many might have expected after halftime. The Commodores took control of the second half, winning the third quarter 24–16 and the fourth quarter 37–24. But despite dominating the final two quarters, Vanderbilt couldn’t complete the comeback– and that’s where Coach Yo’s tactics ultimately made the difference.

The decision to bring on Powe worked in Ole Miss’ favor as well. She committed just one turnover, helped settle the tempo of the game, and ensured Vanderbilt couldn’t run away with the momentum. But even with that impact on the court, fans couldn’t stop talking about the viral moment on the bench.

“Avery Johnson must’ve been her idol 💀,” one fan said while sharing a clip from a game between the Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, where Johnson is seen urging one of his players to check into the game with the Mavs leading by five in overtime — an incident eerily similar to the moment between Coach Yo and Debreasha Powe.

But many fans also pointed out that the reaction might have been very different if it had involved someone else. Several brought up Kim Mulkey, suggesting the moment would not have been viewed as lighthearted if she had been in Coach Yo’s place. One fan said, “If there was this same exact video just change Coach Yo with Coach Mulkey, the world would lose its mind.”

Well, Coach Yo has always been known for not being afraid to show her true self on the sidelines, and moments like this are just another example of that. Time and again, we’ve seen her stay active on social media, often explaining her side of things directly to fans. That openness has helped set her apart from many other coaches who prefer to stay quiet. But one coach who is also never afraid to speak her mind is Kim Mulkey. Her fiery personality is well known—and it has often landed her in trouble as well.

But this isn’t really an incident that should raise eyebrows. We saw something similar when Kim Mulkey’s clip, where she demanded “who can guard Tessa?” from her players, went viral as well. She wasn’t heavily criticized for venting her frustration. It is a normal part of the game, and moments like these happen all the time on the sidelines.

The moment between Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Debreasha Powe wasn’t a coach abusing her player or anything like that. She knew Powe was the only one who could stop the Vandy run, and as a player you feel proud in such moments rather than taking offense. That’s exactly what one fan said as well, “And lowkey as a player, you love that shit🤣 It’s like you want meeee in the game that bad, I’m honored lol.”

Sometimes, frustration can make people do crazy things. It’s March now, the madness has already begun, and once the Big Dance starts, things are only going to get even crazier from here on.